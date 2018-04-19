Lisa Kalas, Lake Erie College

Hometown: Jefferson, Ohio

College/University attended: Lakeland Community College/Lake Erie College

Major: Associate’s of applied business in general management; bachelor’s of science in business administration

Career: I recently accepted a position with Centerra Co-op as an agronomy consultant in Middlefield, Ohio.

Internship: John Deere Financial, in Madison, Wisconsin.

What can you tell us about your farming experience?

I grew up on a small dairy and grain family farm in Ashtabula County, Ohio. I have always been involved in helping to milk cows and drive tractor. I was involved in dairy 4-H and continue to volunteer with the Ashtabula County Dairy Service Unit.

Why did you choose Lake Erie College?

I chose LEC because it was close to home. I wanted to save money and to be able to commute to college, so I would be available to help on the farm.

How are you using what you learned in college today?

I use my business and accounting knowledge every single day. I love helping my Dad and brother understand the complicated farm tax laws and accounting procedures that apply to our farm business. I enjoy helping with employee payroll and look forward to taking a larger role in the farm finances when I graduate.

What is your dream job?

I don’t think I have a dream job. I think it is important to do your best at any job and I don’t think looking for the next best thing aids in that.

Advice for students thinking about college:

If you are unsure about going to college, like I was, start small. Going to a community college is great because it saves money and allows you to achieve something tangible after only two years.

What I wish my 17-year-old self knew about picking a college?

Don’t worry so much about your degree choice. I think it is just important to go to college, rather than to stress about what your degree is in.

Read other graduate profiles: