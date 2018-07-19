A farm: The greatest show on earth

What can be more fun than a barrel of monkeys? I know the answer to that one: a basket of barn kittens!

Watching the mindless chaos of just-weaned kittens can make any bad day better.

Last evening, as dusk was falling, I gathered several things needing to be put away after a busy day. A group of kittens outside the open barn put on quite an acrobatic performance just for me.

There was the ‘run and roll’ competition in which somersaults stole the show. It was followed by Act One of the drama in which backs were arched by all, simply because our sweet, mellow dog walked within 50 yards of their stage.

Lots to see

Those of us lucky enough to be on farms know there is plenty of entertainment out among the more wild part of the country.

Recently, my very young grandson had the thrill of watching a mama fox and her four kits. They would appear at the very back of their property, and little Brooks would point and say, “Oh! Oh!” and one of us knew to look.

In a whisper, this little guy said, “Wow.”

It was fun to watch them at play, as one would roll around while another would pounce upon it, then the chase would ensue. It amazed me how calm the mama fox seemed to be with us, as we sat on the porch and watched her offspring put on quite a show one late June afternoon.

This distinctive-looking fox has raised her kits in this same area over the course of two or three years. She walked away and stayed at a higher point, watching her kits at play.

At various times, I realized she was looking closely at us up on that porch, but sensed no danger, even when Brooks would let out a belly laugh at some of their silly antics.

Lately, our evenings and early mornings here on this farm have been made special when the silence is broken by the call of a bobwhite. It is distinct and clear.

Just when you think your mind might have been playing tricks on you, there it is again.

“It is close,” my hubby agrees with me, as we sit on a patio in our backyard.

The tiniest house finch has stayed close this season, as calm as can be. Swallows swoop nearby for a drink of water, and blue birds begin their evening of bug grabbing, amazing to watch. A bluebird in flight, driven by purpose, is simply beautiful. I stand and watch it until darkness falls.

Venus is situated in our wide open, western view, beside the golden crescent moon.

This has been a great evening show, no ticket required.