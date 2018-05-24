All hail the royal hoopla

So I guess someone over in England got married recently?

Just kidding! I know it was Prince Herbert, Harold? Something?

He married that pretty American actress (as opposed to all the ugly actresses we have hanging around) and the whole world swooned.

Well, at least the whole world comprised of people who were aware that it happened.

Somewhere someone living in a cave probably didn’t care so much. Everywhere else it was all the talk.

Buzz kill

The thing I found most fascinating about all this was that for everyone who enjoyed it there was a curmudgeon equally fascinated with why someone was so bothered about something that had nothing to do with them?

These people spent innumerable hours on social media or in person giving a proverbial eye roll to the hoopla and trying to make people who enjoyed the pageantry and splendor feel silly for enjoying the spectacle.

I get it. Why just let people have their fun when you can be a joy-killing fun-sucker and question everything.

That’s always so fun at parties.

My point of view is that while I don’t really know the royals like others do, I’m always happy to see history in the making.

Moreover, if someone else’s enjoyment isn’t costing me time, money, or an extra second at a traffic light, who am I to rob them of their joy?

You watch it all and compare the royal wedding attire through the ages. No skin off my nose. Enjoy!

Good Sports

As people opined that it was “stupid” that people were so excited to watch a wedding that had nothing to do with them, I couldn’t help but compare to all the folks that get super hyped that two teams of millionaires are going to play sportsball every winter.

There is a whole lot of hype and hoopla in the Super Bowl, despite that fact that virtually none of those rabid fans will actually take the field.

For people who love history, genealogy, fashion, and good old-fashioned pomp and circumstance, a royal wedding is kind of like the Super Bowl of enjoying the pageantry and waiting to see who is going to show up in the craziest hat.

(For the record from clips I’ve seen the hat showing was disappointing. Don’t hold back on those England. We as a nation have one type of hat: baseball. We adore your variety and over the top flair.)

American princess

I think the fact that a plucky American gal sashayed in and stole Prince What-His-Name’s heart is part of the fascination.

It takes the collective dream of quite a few people of waking up a princess and makes it a reality — for her anyway.

I can’t even imagine how one wraps their mind around such a thing.

I also fully admit I have never felt one way or another about Prince Charles but watching him walk the bride down the aisle when her own father was unable to do so was heartwarming.

Sometimes we just like to watch the super famous act like decent human beings I guess.

Fashion

The Queen gamboled about as she does in bright colors (isn’t that just something an in-law would do!) and probably had to get home early to check on her dogs (that’s just something I would do).

The bride wore a stunning dress that every viewer either loved or hated. I say she couldn’t win for losing.

The dress was decried as “plain.” I thought it very elegant. If she had opted for glitz and glamour she would have been derided as “too Hollywood” and “tacky.”

Americans are already on notice for dressing like tourists. I think she had a lot of baggage representing us on the fashion front.

In the interest of full disclosure, her reception gown was a real ringer for GirlWonder’s Prom Dress a few weeks ago.

It doesn’t get much “simpler” than that.

Enjoy

My point, and I do have one, is that while I didn’t get up at the crack of dawn, don a tiara, sip tea and cheer on the Royal Wedding, I have nothing but the utmost respect for those who did.

In this life, there are a lot of dreary, mundane things we have to slog through.

If we sometimes get a chance to sit back, relax, and enjoy a little pomp and circumstance, I don’t think there is any harm in that.

Pip pip, cheerio-s and God Save the Queen — and everyone else with a sense of humor and fun.