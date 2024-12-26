All is well … well, almost

As we close out the grazing season, I wanted to take a moment to reflect and share some thoughts. It’s been a challenging year for many of us, and I’m sure we all felt the weight of one of the worst droughts in recent memory. Farmers everywhere scrambled to find hay and forage.

In my part of the state, we were lucky to see an early dry spell and warmer temperatures that allowed for an earlier first cutting of hay. Unfortunately, others weren’t so fortunate, with a wet spring stretching into early summer, leading to hay shortages and some hard decisions — including selling off stock.

For those who faced these difficulties, I hope you were able to take advantage of any available government emergency relief programs. Regardless of the specific challenges you faced, I encourage you to take some time to unwind and enjoy the holiday season.

As the year comes to an end, let’s focus on family, friends and the brighter possibilities of the new year ahead.

Looking to the future, planning for the next grazing season will require careful thought. Decisions about soil health, forage needs and livestock management loom on the horizon. But for now, let’s remember that even when someone asks, “How’s the farm?” they’re probably not expecting a detailed account of the hardships.

A simple, “It was a rough year, but we made it through,” is enough. The truth is, no matter how tough it got, you’re still here, your family is by your side and you’ve got more support from friends than you might realize.

If you’re lucky enough to have farmer friends who weathered the same challenges, consider sharing a deeper conversation.

Talking with someone who truly understands can be comforting and cathartic. It’s an opportunity to swap stories, share lessons and offer encouragement.

As for the coming year, here’s my advice:

Write a letter to Santa — new heifers might just be on his list!

Take advantage of those mild winter days to do a soil test.

Decide if pastures or forages need replanting and book seeds early before supplies run short.

Most importantly, make time to relax and enjoy the season with loved ones.

Farming isn’t for the faint of heart, but it’s in our blood, and we keep going because of the deep connection we have to this land and the life it sustains. Here’s to resilience, camaraderie and a prosperous new year.