Animals bring joy, mischief

“Admire as much as you can. Most people don’t admire enough.”

—Vincent Van Gogh

While sorting through old photographs, my 6-year-old granddaughter asked me to tell her some stories about the animals that appeared several times in that collection.

Animals add so much color to our lives. The triplets born to our fainting goat named Clover, all three standing on her belly as she tried to nap, gave us quite a laugh. One tiny black and white kid goat gazed seriously down at her mama as if to say, “Wake up! Let’s play!”

There in a treasured photograph is the all white Pekingese who grew up and grew old with my kids. Spanky was a gem of a companion. Each day as school pickup time approached, Spanky would begin reminding me by running to the door, scratching at it and turning to me to see if I was paying attention. His timing was uncanny. I would look at the clock and say, “You are right, Spanky! It’s time to go get the kids.” Only then would he relax and follow me as I gathered up my keys, purse, and coat. If I paused to do anything else, he would let out a sigh as if to say, “What are you doing? It’s TIME!”

I was driving a GMC Suburban, Spanky right beside me, and often there would be an extra friend or two riding home with us. Spanky was so happy to see everyone, and as the months and years rolled on, this happy-hearted dog became a favorite of so many. I would put the truck windows down and Spanky leaned out in order to see the joyful parade of students finally free of their school day. We could hear kids call out his name, and Spanky would wait patiently for all the attention and ear scratches as kids stopped by.

In that stack of pictures stands the sheep who brought laughter to me, but frustration for my husband. Doris the Dorset was the leader of the pack of ewes we purchased from a family who had decided to retire. Doris was friendly and calm, and carried herself like the queen of the flock. One day I looked out the window and saw Doris walking up the sidewalk. Our dog Billy, a herding pro of an English shepherd, was trying to circle around her and push her back to the pasture. Doris ignored him like a movie star pretends to ignore cameras.

The next day, Doris stood right outside my kitchen window, chewing her cud, looking at me. As I stepped outside, Billy looked mortified. A day later, Doris stood on my porch, nibbling on a flowering plant. Each day, Billy would help me walk Doris back to the pasture, and she always went back in willingly, the rest of the flock so happy about her return.

We checked for fence issues and couldn’t find any. Once a day, every day, Doris would get out and come calling. There was never a time that it happened a second time in a single day.

Billy’s reaction became more hilarious, and I found myself looking forward to the daily escape artist just to see where she would show up. Doug was not amused.

I realize, in retrospect, how much joy animals bring to our lives, with a spoonful of spicy frustration thrown in, just to keep us humble.