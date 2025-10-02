Methods for keeping birds out of the barn

As the nights begin to get longer and cooler, birds start to find their winter homes in and around livestock barns. These birds are not only a nuisance but also an expense, as they eat stored and purchased feeds, along with spreading potential diseases.

Feed costs

A starling eats 50% of their body weight, or on average, 1 to 2 ounces of feed per day, and not the cheaper forage fiber, but purchased concentrate feeds and corn. This means that 1,000 starlings on a cold winter’s day could easily eat 100 pounds of feed worth about $15 or $430 per month in direct cost.

One study found that from a TMR ration, starlings consumed about 47% of the energy nugget with a 1-pound per cow inclusion rate and 44.5% of the steam flaked corn at a 5.4-pound inclusion rate. The selection of high-energy concentrates results in reduced milk production and increased costs.

Disease carriers

Birds can also spread disease through their droppings, which can contaminate feed and leave feathers and dander in feed and the air, as well as through direct contact with water. Birds that travel from the cows to the barns or hutch areas where calves are raised are a significant concern, as the calves have an underdeveloped immune system.

Many different diseases can be spread, such as Cryptosporidium parvum and Coccidia. Although not an alternative host, these diseases have been spread by mechanically vectoring the oocysts from barn to barn, creating fecal-oral transfer where it would not normally occur. They can also spread Mycoplasma bovis, Pasteurella and Mycobacterium spp., on their feathers and dander, which can infect cattle if ingested or inhaled. They are direct vectors of diseases such as Salmonella, E. Coli, and Campylobacter.

Take control

Bird control is a challenge, but it needs to start in the fall before large flocks have moved in for the winter and established roosts in and around your buildings. The costliest birds are European starlings, pigeons and house sparrows, which are not protected species.

Identify the problem birds. The first step is to identify if these are the species causing problems in your facilities. Then monitor where they are attempting to roost. For some facilities, exclusion is the best management plan; however, some birds can squeeze through gaps as small as a half inch.

Installing bird netting in all openings can keep the birds out. Netting can also be used to exclude them from rafters where they can perch or nest. Over time, the netting will need to be cleaned so that the airflow is not reduced. Bird spikes can also be installed in eaves and other perches or nesting areas to keep birds from having a landing spot in the barn; but gates and free stalls can become new perches.

Deterrents. The next step in bird control is the use of deterrents and harassment tools that startle and confuse the birds; however, these should be part of an integrated pest management plan that incorporates exclusion methods along with multiple rotating harassment tools.

Visual deterrents, such as fluttering reflective tape, hawk eyes and predator birds, can work in the short term to deter birds from an environment. Still, they will eventually become accustomed to these tactics and move into barns anyway. When visual deterrents move around the barn and exhibit continuous movement, they will be more effective than static methods.

Acoustic devices that mimic the calls of predators, distress calls and gas cannon pops can also deter birds in the medium term, but they also become accustomed to these sounds. Some acoustic devices can upset neighbors and employees working in and around the barns.

Adding lasers to auditory tactics can delay the habituation of these devices. Lasers programmed with random patterns at night prevent roosting of starlings and pigeons. They must only be in the rafters and outside areas with caution to avoid hitting livestock or workers’ eyes.

Chemical control should be the last option and must be used carefully to prevent non-target species from consuming it. Some types kill the birds while others temporarily cause them to exhibit erratic behaviors that frighten the rest of the flock, driving them away. Chemical control methods are all restricted to licensed applicators.

For outdoor areas, attracting native raptors to the farm can reduce pest birds. This can be done by installing nesting boxes for owls and American kestrels. Boxes need to be installed in the spring and maintained so that they are used every year. Nesting boxes should be installed near barns and feeding areas, but away from areas with heavy machinery or pedestrian traffic.