In our family, it is not at all out of the ordinary to get a text that says “Sorry I missed your call. I was screaming at a possum in our trash tote.” Then, asking dad to save it since it was stuck in there and in danger of getting heat stroke. Our son received that exact text last night and I can assure you — he was not the least bit surprised.

In our family, every issue great or small is generally solved with “Call dad.” Variations are “Did you call dad yet?” and “Is dad there?”

Recently I received a near-panic call from BoyWonder “Is dad with you? He’s not answering his phone!” I stepped outside to locate Mr. Wonderful. He was seated on a bucket out front of the barn and indicated to me that he wasn’t answering our son’s call because he was currently on the telephone with our daughter. “Take a number son.”

GirlWonder texted me late one night (late being 10 p.m., by the way). “Is dad awake? It’s raining in my bathroom.” Dad rose to the occasion, literally. Up and at ‘em!

Call

I am on call for emotional support, humor, and hugs. If the drywall hits the floor, they call dad.

Dad holds the magical key to unlock all manner of mysteries. Whether it’s opening a jar, fixing a broken dishwasher, or figuring out why a car is making that noise. Dad is the answer. But why? Is it because of some special dad-skillset? Or perhaps a deeper, more mysterious force at play? Let’s delve into this puzzle.

First, let’s examine the dad’s toolkit. No, not the one with hammers and screwdrivers — that’s obvious. I’m talking about the Dad Aura, a mythical force field that seems to radiate competence. As soon as something goes wrong, kids instinctively know that Dad is the person to call. The magic words are “Dad, can you help?”

Is there a spider in the bathroom? “Daaaad!” Has a portion of your house defied the laws of physics and is now leaning precariously? “Daaaad!” It seems like every problem, no matter how big or small, somehow falls under the purview of Dad.

What’s truly remarkable is how Dad never appears to question his newfound title of Family Problem Solver. He doesn’t hesitate. In fact, he’s usually the first to answer the call. Dad swoops in like a superhero, ready to wield his immense problem-solving prowess on any obstacle that stands in the way.

What does Dad actually think of all this? Is he secretly thrilled to be the household hero, or is he wondering why, in the middle of the weekend he’s now repairing someone’s chimney and planning to do a quick brake job later? One thing is certain: Dad is in a league of his own. It’s a good thing kids instinctively know to call him, because without him, the world would be a much more confusing place. The air conditioner would stay broken, the car would continue to make “that weird noise” that even turning up the radio can’t fix, and the spiders and snakes would probably run the place.

So, here’s to the dads who rise to every occasion, whether it’s fixing toys, solving the mystery of the non-working septic system, or simply giving that dad nod to make any crisis seem manageable. It’s not just a job; it’s a lifestyle.