Can you help us identify mystery Item No. 1289?

Our next mystery comes to this column from Alan Walter, of Carrollton, Ohio.

Item No. 1289 is approximately 12 inches by 4 inches with a hollow pipe handle. It’s 100% steel with sturdy rivets attaching the handle to the knife. It’s unmarked except for an embossed “207” on the handle shaft.

“It appears to be a hand-operated tool of some sort, but seems unwieldy for use on its own,” Alan wrote. “Possibly it was meant to be used in some sort of housing or guide rails.”

If you recognize Item No. 1289, let us know at editorial@farmanddairy.com, comment on this Hazard A Guess? post at www.farmanddairy.com or send mail to Hazard A Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

If you have an item you’d like to have identified by our readers, please submit it to editorial@farmanddairy.com.