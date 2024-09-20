Can you identify Item No. 1276?

Somehow, I passed over a guess from Bill Tice on Item No. 1274, and just uncovered it Monday — I’m sorry, Bill, it’s been a hectic past month. He emailed at the end of August to inform us that Item No. 1274 is most definitely a shaker grate handle off a coal stove.

While Item No. 1274 continues to generate feedback, Item No. 1275’s trail has apparently gone cold. We had a few guesses, including soap mold, cornbread pan and potentially used to make bricks. However, after three weeks in print, we have to move on to a new mystery.

Item No. 1276 doesn’t look like it’s going to be any easier to identify than our last two, but we need a win, so I need you guys to dig deep!

Tim Miller discovered Item No. 1276 while he was metal detecting at an 1820s to 1830s homesite. It is approximately 6 inches long, tapering down into a point, and a 1/2 inch to 3/4 inch wide.

If you have any thoughts on Item No. 1276, email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com, comment on this Hazard A Guess? post or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

We can always use more items to keep this column going. Please submit items you would like identified to editorial@farmanddairy.com.