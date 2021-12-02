Can you name the intricate brass tool?

Hello from Hazard!

Still nothing on Item No. 1199. Linda Farnsworth Mueller, Wadsworth, Ohio, found it in the recesses of the barns that have been in her family for four generations.

Item No. 1200 was found under the floorboards of an outbuilding on an old farm. It appears to be brass, hinged, and the longer arm has measuring increments and the shorter arm has a slight hook. It folds into the larger arm.

There also appears to be some sort of mark at the top. It appears to be handmade by looking at the numbers.

Jan Carron submitted the item.

We’re stumped, any suggestions? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.