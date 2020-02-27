Can you name this antique barn find?

Item No. 1153
Item No. II53
Item No. 1152

Hello from Hazard!
Dennis Schott, of East Coast Welding; Dave Dawes, North Lawrence, Ohio; Bill Taggart, Bellevue, Ohio; and Eugene H. Ellis, Sigel, Pennsylvania, all say Item No. 1152 is an oiler or greaser. The canister on the left is where you fill the oil. The valve in the middle is where you regulate the flow. The hollow spot on the right is what’s getting lubricated, like a crankshaft.
Pat Schwab says a shoe stretcher.
Gailey Henderson, of Williamstown, West Virginia, submitted this item.

We will move on to Item No. 1153, submitted by Gary Ruggles. He found this in his old barn and needs help identifying it.

1 of 3
Item No. 1153
Item No. II53
Item No. 1153 (side view)
Item No. 1153 (Side view)
Item No. 1153 (bottom view)
Item No. 1153 (Bottom View)

Want to take a guess at what it is? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

 

