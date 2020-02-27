Can you name this antique barn find?

Hello from Hazard!

Dennis Schott, of East Coast Welding; Dave Dawes, North Lawrence, Ohio; Bill Taggart, Bellevue, Ohio; and Eugene H. Ellis, Sigel, Pennsylvania, all say Item No. 1152 is an oiler or greaser. The canister on the left is where you fill the oil. The valve in the middle is where you regulate the flow. The hollow spot on the right is what’s getting lubricated, like a crankshaft.

Pat Schwab says a shoe stretcher.

Gailey Henderson, of Williamstown, West Virginia, submitted this item.

We will move on to Item No. 1153, submitted by Gary Ruggles. He found this in his old barn and needs help identifying it.

