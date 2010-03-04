Dairy farmers have to know when to call it quits

“Weebles wobble but they don’t fall down” was a popular slogan touting egg-shaped toys popular in the 1970s. These toys (including a farm set complete with purple cow) are weighted at the larger end, so even when pushed all the way over onto their sides, they quickly spring back up when released.

Many dairy farms feel like that Weeble cow, pushed way, way over by industry pressures. The question is, can they quickly spring back when the pressure is relieved? That isn’t a simple question.

Pricing

While price pressure has eased somewhat, with Class III futures prices for March through June averaging less than $14 as of this writing, we are looking at potential farmgate prices that may not reach the total cost of production on most farms. Again. Just in time for spring planting when cash flow demands are highest.

So, we have to ask a few uncomfortable questions: “What is the point where my dairy can’t bounce back?” and “What should we monitor to know if we are getting close to that point?”

I would suggest several key numbers should be calculated and monitored:

Key numbers Competitive Level Debt to asset ratio 40% Debt per cow $2,500 to $3,500 per cow Scheduled debt payment 15% of gross receipts per cow (annual) -or- $500 per cow Working Capital 15 to 25% of annual expenses