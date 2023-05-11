Do you know what Item No. 1246 is?

Hello from Hazard!

John Tarleton, of Salem, Ohio, submitted Item No. 1245. He said going by the size of the item and measurements on the item, Mario Wyman would probably be the closest to the correct answer. Mario said last week it is a micrometer. It is used to measure things to the nearest 10th, 100th or 1,000th.

Keith Greathouse, of Uniontown, Ohio, submitted Item No. 1246. The jaws open up and clamp down when contact is made.

Do you know what the item is and how it was used? Let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.