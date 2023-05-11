Do you know what Item No. 1246 is?

By -
0
5
Item No. 1246
ITEM NO. 1246. Submitted photo.

Hello from Hazard!

John Tarleton, of Salem, Ohio, submitted Item No. 1245. He said going by the size of the item and measurements on the item, Mario Wyman would probably be the closest to the correct answer. Mario said last week it is a micrometer. It is used to measure things to the nearest 10th, 100th or 1,000th.

ITEM NO. 1245
ITEM NO. 1245. Submitted photo.

• • •

Keith Greathouse, of Uniontown, Ohio, submitted Item No. 1246. The jaws open up and clamp down when contact is made.

Do you know what the item is and how it was used? Let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.