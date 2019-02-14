Do you know what this Hazard mystery tool is?

Hello from Hazard!

One more response came in for Item No. 1122, the fitting adapter for a grease gun (take your pick of names: leaf spring lubricator or greaser, grease needle or slap grease injector. Thanks to Larry Medwig, Concord, Ohio, for taking the time to email us!

In addition to David White and Phil Grimm, who responded last week that Item No. 1123 is a bale rope binder with twine cutter, we heard from George Patterson, who says it’s a hay carrier.

It runs on a steel track at the top of the barn, with rope assembly to either side of the mow. “Through a series of pulleys to the wagon below, a harpoon fork goes into loose hay, the fork trips the hay carrier and goes to whichever side of the hay mow it’s pulling from.”

Not sure if we answered Bill McChesney’s original question as to which hook is up and which is down, so if anyone wants to continue that explanation, please do so.

We’ll move on to Item No. 1124, which is another item submitted by Monroe Harbage, from Plain City, Ohio. As you can see from the ruler in his photo, it measures about 7-1/2 inches long.

Do you know how this was used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

