Get to know the WildOhio podcast crew

It seems that everyone is listening to podcasts these days, and it really doesn’t surprise me since there are over 115,000 English-speaking productions crowding the airwaves. Some are there to inform, others to entertain, while too many like to stir the political and social pot. I stay away from the latter completely and prefer the much friendlier sites which involve my hobbies and interests.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife launched the new WildOhio Podcast earlier this year. It’s produced by the Division of Wildlife and hosts experts from across the state on all things hunting, fishing and more.

Regardless of the topic, you need knowledgeable people manning the mics. They need an outgoing and friendly personality, a broad knowledge of the subjects, a sense of timing and the ability to ask the right questions. Many of these traits need to come naturally, but experience hones these skills like a whetstone sharpens a fillet knife.

While many listeners may be familiar with names they’ve read in Wild Ohio magazine, Ohio Outdoor News, Farm and Dairy or from columns in many other newspapers and magazines, the podcast gives you the opportunity to connect a voice and a face to the information. Let’s meet the WildOhio Podcast personalities.

Jordan Phillips

Phillips began his career with the Division of Wildlife in 2013 at the Hebron State Fish Hatchery. In 2014, he was hired as the outdoor skills specialist for District 1 (Columbus). In 2022, he accepted the R3/outdoor skills program administrator role at the wildlife headquarters in Columbus. He enjoys hunting, trapping, fishing and shooting sports. These activities have taken him to many remote and wild places across the nation and around the world.

Abby Rhodebeck

Rhodebeck was as an intern with the division’s outdoor skills section where she worked in wildlife education. She left to do an 8.5-year stint at Recreation Equipment Inc. as its outdoor program and outreach market coordinator. In 2021, she rejoined the division as the marketing coordinator. She has a bachelor’s in human dimensions of natural resources from the Ohio State School of Environment and Natural Resources and an master’s in public policy and management from the John Glenn School of Public Affairs. Rhodebeck has a lifelong passion for the outdoors and connecting people to them. She grew up in parks, visiting Lake Erie and traipsing around her grandparents’ farm. She didn’t grow up hunting, but is now dipping her toes in the activity.

John Coffman

Coffman serves as the Fayette County Wildlife Officer. Before entering the Wildlife Officer Cadet Academy in 2009, he was a seasonal worker at Wolf Creek and Fallsville Wildlife Areas. Growing up in Waynesville, he loves doing all things hunting, fishing and trapping and continues with that passion for conservation in his job and is passing that love onto his children. He earned a degree in Wildlife Management from Hocking College in 2008.

I had the opportunity to interview the interviewers to get a little insight about the WildOhio Podcast — sort of an insider’s look at how the deer sausage is made.

Q. The new podcast was kicked off earlier this year. Bet it wasn’t too hard to get the chief on board for its inaugural first show. Who instigated putting together the podcast?

A. It was a collaborative vision that Chief Kendra Wecker allowed to become a reality! With the change in how many people get their information now, we wanted to continue to be relevant and ensure that we were reaching new audiences to highlight all the great work our staff does across the state.

•••

Q. While being implemented, choosing the right personalities for the show had to be done carefully, and those chosen had to not only be willing but eager to grab the ring. How were each of you approached and was it a difficult decision to jump on board?

John: I have a reputation for being a bit of a talker. It was a no hesitation decision for me. Some of my favorite events are shows and expos where we get to talk to constituents one-on-one. I saw this as a way listeners could feel like they are getting that experience anytime they listen.

Jordan: I was eager to be part of this collaboration from the first initial planning sessions. We have so many well-spoken, educated and driven staff; it was rather simple to find some different personalities to gain insight on different perspectives.

•••

Q. Choosing the right guests has to be a bit of a challenge. I once co-hosted a weekly hour-long radio program and learned the “right guest” can be a challenge at times. Have you had any that became mic shy?

A. Great question. Wildlife staff are a passionate group of folks. They love talking about their careers because they care about Ohio’s resources. After we get past the headset comfort and mic-stand height it’s just a conversation amongst dedicated coworkers.

•••

Q. How and who chooses the guests and topics? Is there a producer for the show that hides like Oz behind the curtain?

A. We don’t have an official producer at this time, but we do have a dedicated engineer and two videographers making it sound and look good.

•••

Q. The podcast certainly has to add to your daily workload, something that others don’t have on their work plate. I know from experience that this can become concerning if you don’t have agency buy-in. With Chief Wecker’s background, I’m sure she is very supportive. Are you finding this true across the board?

A. Chief Wecker is beyond supportive, she’s excited about the podcast. We have been getting support from staff at all levels. We have great staff who care about the Division’s mission for Ohioans, so it makes it easy to take on the challenge of a new project. The agency buy-in is there. Wildlife staff are promoting the podcast and pitching ideas to the team as well.

•••

Q. How and who chooses the topics that you will be covering? Do the three of you have input?

Luckily there are more than just our three minds working on the podcast. We have a great team putting together our topics and guests. Everyone brings their own experience, talents and ideas to the table. We want to cover things that peak interest in our listeners. We hope listeners discover new things about Ohio’s wildlife and more about the things they already knew.

•••

Q. Has any consideration been made of interviewing a member(s) of the Ohio Wildlife Council or other “outside of the agency” constituents?

A. Absolutely! We are working hard to line up topics and guests that highlight all facets of Ohio’s wildlife and habitat. It will be exciting to hear about our partnerships across the state with other agencies, conservation partners, volunteers and constituents.

•••

Q. Do other state’s wildlife agencies offer podcasts? Do any other divisions inside ODNR offer a podcast?

A. Several states have podcasts — Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Michigan to name a few close to home. They are great resources for their residents and anyone looking to recreate in a new state. As of today, The Division of Wildlife is the only Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division with a podcast, but the future is an exciting place.

•••

Q. Abby, you have experience and training in natural-resource-related marketing. Sometimes we (sportsmen) and even some employees don’t understand that the division is promoting a business model. We encourage wise conservation measures, promote consumptive and non-consumptive activities and sell licenses and permits to pay for research, enforcement, land purchasing and so much more. How do you see the podcast fitting into this?

A. Podcasts are a popular and efficient way to reach new and existing audiences. They provide an easy and accessible way for listeners to learn from the experts about what the Division of Wildlife does and why. The podcast allows us to share timely updates, educate the public and promote participation in ways that build relationships with all who listen. 42% of Americans have listened to a podcast in the past month and an average weekly US podcast listener listens to 8 episodes.

•••

Q. John, As the Fayette County Wildlife Officer, you often deal with those that break the law either through ignorance or by purpose. How do you see the podcast impacting a wildlife officer’s job?

A. I think it’s a great tool to educate the public on what our laws are but more importantly the meanings behind the laws. Most folks aren’t breaking the law on purpose. A lot of the time, a better understanding and appreciation could have helped someone’s decisions. I see people have “Ah-ha moments” all the time when we take the time to really dig into why a law is the way it is. I hope diving into the “whys” can increase compliancy and support for lawful and ethical pursuits.

•••

Q. Jordan, You’re the R3 coordinator for the division. Briefly, what is R3 and how do you hope that the podcast will impact that area of concern?

A. R3 — Recruitment, retention, reactivation — is about gaining new interest in the outdoors, keeping our current customers informed and educated to try new pursuits of game and re-engaging those hunters and anglers that have fallen to the wayside whether from busy schedules or lack of confidence when taking to the field. The podcast allows us to inform all three of these groups and help everyone, regardless of where they are in their pursuit for the great outdoors.

•••

Q. I believe you’ve completed eight programs thus far. Is this a monthly effort?

A. The goal is to get episodes out to highlight upcoming events, like our “Wildlife Officer Hiring” episode and seasonal opportunities for constituents. We have had to move some things around this first year, but we are focusing on creating a quality product for our listeners.

•••

Q. Is there anyway the public can contact those in charge of the podcast with topic suggestions or comments?

A. Yes, suggestions or comments can be made at: wildlife.podcast@dnr.ohio.gov which can be found on our podcast webpage at wildohio/podcast@dnr.ohio.gov

“I remind myself every morning: Nothing I say this day will teach me anything. So if I’m going to learn, I must do it by listening.”

— Larry King