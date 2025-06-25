Hampered hay days and hope for a good one

“Hello, Mother Nature? Are you there? Am I coming in clear? I’d like to request a few hay days, please.”

Does this sound familiar? If you have been putting in calls to Mother Nature and prayers to the heavens for better hay-making weather, you certainly are not alone.

My, what a ride it has been from June 2024 to June 2025. From extreme drought to excessive rain, we’ve been on a pendulum swing of weather conditions that seem to be working against the process of making high-quality hay.

While we can’t control the weather, there are many things we can influence when it comes time to put up hay. Many of these factors have to do with good maintenance of the land, our machinery and our time.

Some of these factors include the following:

• Staying on track with soil fertility through soil tests, tracking hay removal and making fertilizer and/or lime applications.

• Introducing forages with improved genetic traits.

• Keeping tabs on damaging weeds and working to control them.

• Performing routine inspections and maintenance on machinery before putting it to work.

• Ordering spare parts that would be critical to have on hand if a machine goes down.

• Preparing a space to store hay under cover or under wrap until feeding time.

• Lining up hay buyers who can pick up hay from the field to avoid needing hay storage.

• Booking on-call help in advance to assist when the conditions allow for field work.

• Prepare for flexible scheduling during hay season and have a back-up plan to work around rigid commitments.

• Be a good neighbor by investing in kindness upfront, so that when the time comes that you need help, you have someone close to call is you get into a sticky situation.

Hay Day. If you are struggling with any of the factors on this list, want to get better at them or have your own tips to add, Ohio State University Extension has an opportunity for you.

Join us July 18 for Southeastern Ohio Hay Day! OSU Extension and a team of exhibitors and sponsors will be offering a day full of inspiration and socialization for anyone in the pasture management and haymaking businesses. Southeastern Ohio Hay Day will highlight the latest in hay-making equipment with displays and hay-making demonstrations from several manufacturers and associated dealers across the region.

Generous sponsorship of this event has been contributed thus far by the following entities: Ohio State University Extensions from Noble, Athens, Belmont, Gallia, Guernsey, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Perry and Washington counties; the Ohio State University Eastern Agricultural Research Station; D&J Sales and Service of Cadiz, Ohio; Baker & Sons Equipment Company of Lewisville, Ohio; Ag Pro of Zanesville, Ohio; Lashley Tractor Sales of Quaker City, Ohio; Foltz Ag Enterprises of Lancaster, Ohio; Ohio Forage and Grasslands Council; Ohio Sheep Improvement Association and the Noble County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Registration will open and the tradeshow will begin at 9 a.m. at 16870 Bond Ridge Road in Caldwell, Ohio. There will be ample opportunities for attendees to visit with dealer representatives and their peers during the event.

Multiple educational talks will be conducted throughout the day by OSU Extension professionals. The event will conclude by 4 p.m. Southeastern Ohio Hay Day is free to attend and open to all. Light morning refreshments, lunch and beverages will be provided.

To RSVP, visit go.osu.edu/haydayrsvp and complete the online registration survey. You can also call 740-732-5681 or email gelley.2@osu.edu to RSVP. RSVPs are appreciated by July 15, especially if dietary or accessibility accommodations are needed, but walk-in attendance will also be welcomed.

To view the most current event schedule, exhibitor list or to print a flyer, visit go.osu.edu/seohhayday for updates.

Exhibitor space is still available for the Southeastern Ohio Hay Day. Contact Christine Gelley at gelley.2@osu.edu if you are interested in attending in this capacity and a sponsor packet will be provided to you.