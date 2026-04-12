Can you help us identify Mystery Item No. 1303?

Hello from Hazard!

New item this week. Item No. 1303 was found by Wilber Weaver of Westmoreland Fair Antique Committee and sent in by Dennis Graham of Westmoreland Fair (Greensburg, Pennsylvania) Antique Committee. It is wooden, 23 inches long and 5 1/2 inches at the widest point.

Do you know what Item No. 1303 is? You can reach us at editorial@farmanddairy.com, comment on this Hazard A Guess? post at www.farmanddairy.com or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. You can also call in to give us your information at 330-337-3419.