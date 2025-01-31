Help identify mystery Item No. 1283

Hello from Hazard!

Item No. 1283 was submitted last summer by Calvin Breyley, of Streetsboro, Ohio. He saw it at a steam show in Geauga County in July 2024. He wrote that there was nothing telling people what the giant metal ball was or what it was used for. He noted that the sphere had “an identical hole on the opposite side of the ball.”

“I took a picture of it thinking that the Farm and Dairy readers could have a ball kicking it around (pun intended),” Calvin wrote to finish his email to Hazard.

So, can anyone in the steam show world help us identify Item 1283?

If you recognize Item No. 1283, give us at holler at editorial@farmanddairy.com, comment on this Hazard A Guess? post at farmanddairy.com or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

•••

If you have an item you’d like to be identified by our readers, please submit it to editorial@farmanddairy.com.