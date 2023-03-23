Help us identify Item No. 1242

Hello from Hazard!

Richard Hill, Medina, Ohio, said considering the age of the item, he would guess the tape on Item No. 1241 to be an adhesive tape.

Brent Hill submitted the item.

• • •

Sue Leipold, of Hickory, Pennsylvania, submitted Item No. 1242. She thinks it may be a bricklayer’s mortar striker, but she is not sure.

Do you know what the item is? Let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.