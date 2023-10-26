Help us identify Item No. 1259

Hello from Hazard!

We received a couple more guesses on Item No. 1258 last week.

Kathleen Zizka commented on our website that the item looks like a twitch that would have been placed on the upper lip of a horse to help control it when having something done by either a veterinarian or farrier.

Scott Pendleton, DVM, agrees that the item is likely a twitch. He had one that was nearly identical given to him by an old veterinarian when he first started his career. He added that the design is handy because it is self-retaining and can be used when help is scarce.

Item No. 1258 was submitted by Keith, of England, United Kingdom. He came crossed it in a museum.

•••

Randy Winland, of Prospect, Ohio, submitted Item No. 1259. Do you have any ideas as to how it may have been used?

Do you know what the items are and how they were used? Let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. We could use more items to keep this column going. Please submit items you would like identified to editorial@farmanddairy.com.