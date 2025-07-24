Help us identify Item No. 1291

Hello from Hazard!

I’m excited to bring you a new mystery this week!

Item No. 1291 was submitted by Michael Gagliardi, of Butler, Pennsylvania. It is approximately 3 1/3 inches long with “Ridgely’s Trimmers Patented Jan 29, 95 July 14, 03 Springfield Ohio” stamped on the side. It appears to be a hand tool, featuring a sharp wheel used for some type of trimming.

Can any of you, dear readers, provide the name of this tool and offer insight on what it may have been used for? Send your guesses to editorial@farmanddairy.com, comment on this Hazard A Guess? post below, or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

1 of 2

•••

We can always use more items to keep this column going. Please submit items you would like identified to editorial@farmanddairy.com.