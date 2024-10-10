I love when people ask me what my plans are for the night? What do I have “going on?” Bed. I’m going to bed as early as possible. It’s entirely probable that my self-imposed bedtime is earlier than that of our preschool-aged relatives.

As an unabashed homemaker, I am a homebody. I actually enjoy cleaning and decluttering, wandering around pretending to dust. I like sniffing candles and finding a signature scent for our home. I like watching Mr. Wonderful make breakfast (at any time of day). I like cozy blankets, fluffy pillows, stacks of books and my curated snack selection. Current favorites being watermelon and popsicles. I have the palate of a toddler.

Weekend plans? If all goes well I will have NO plans. That’s the goal for me. Reading. Watching DIY television and getting big ideas. Puttering. Baking and cooking. Pretending I can replicate my gram’s amazing pie crusts. Spoiler alert: not yet, but I’m gaining on it. Heck, I even enjoy mowing the lawn. Folding freshly bleached towels isn’t a chore. That is a small but significant pleasure of life.

Basically, my plans are to enjoy the property we pay good money for.

Raised this way, I understand why our daughter is so eager to get her first home. She’s made their current rental absolutely beautiful, but there is no replacement for a property you can change if you want — or need — to. Mr. Wonderful has said that my hobbies include pounding unnecessary holes in walls to hang things. He is not wrong. Landlords tend to frown upon this type of activity. Spouses do as well, but they can’t withhold security deposits. Mr. Wonderful’s furrowed brow has no power over me. If it did, a good number of our DIY projects would never get off the ground.

Price

I feel for home buyers in today’s climate. Real estate is so expensive. Mr. Wonderful and I have now joined the legions of people before us who speak of mortgages that once cost the equivalent of two nickels and a feather just a few decades ago. I tag along on home viewings and try to keep my thoughts to myself. An unsolicited opinion — or maniacal laughter — is not helpful. That said, I do sometimes gasp. I’m human. I have seen — and smelled things — no one should have to. Look, I love old houses. I am a sucker for little attacks of “charm” and good bones. That said, some of these people — and their agents — have some nerve with these listings. The audacity of some of the asking prices is not lost on me. Unless there is a gold mine in the basement — just no. A house that has been ON FIRE needs more than “some TLC.”

Worse, if the house features a roof that is wide open to the sky and, let’s say, housed a few dozen cats with questionable bathroom habits, please mention that. Disclosing reality is only fair. I’m honestly just thinking of others.

Our children were raised in an old house. We will willingly and without concern for our safety go look at some pretty sketchy stuff. We don’t scare easily. We have signed hold harmless agreements before touring properties. Not every buyer, however, is so inclined. Why waste agent and buyer time having people come to view homes that they are NOT going to like in any way, shape, or form? Someone please explain?

Still, we soldier on. I’m enjoying the time spent with our girl. It’s fun to view the variety of interesting properties. I’ve even learned to just nod and smile due to the prevalence of live-stream cameras in properties. Tastes do differ. I would never want to hurt feelings. If you like your entire interior to be awash in shades of gray and have almost no walls, you should go for it. If you like neon orange and cheetah print, have at it. Decorate for yourselves, not resale.

As we move forward I have every faith that the right home will appear for GirlWonder and Super Cute Son-in-Law just as it did for us all those years ago. Until then, we are enjoying the journey. It’s such a pretty time of year to view properties, after all.

Early autumn is my season. The weather feels absolutely perfect. It’s not too hot, not too cold. I like the colors — warm, earthy, golden. That light is perfect for aging skin, am I right? Most importantly, once it begins to be dark outside shortly after lunchtime, I have a better reason than ever to put on my pajamas immediately after dinner. Dinner, by the way, should be eaten at 4 p.m. I love early bird dinners, and adore staying in.

As it turns out, I have been in training for senior living my whole life.