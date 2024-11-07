Is the grass dead or dormant?

Prolonged drought in much of the state has led to many conversations about how bad the observed condition of pasture actually is, and if it will bounce back when precipitation comes.

Back in July and August, I answered those questions with this response: “Right now, the grass is dormant. It is saving resources to rebound when moisture comes.” Now in October and November, I am less confident that the brown and crusty grass we see is dormant. Some of it is dead and some of it is dormant. Only time will tell.

The most prevalent types of pasture plants that we use in Ohio are cool-season forages. It is normal for these cool-season forages to enter a dormancy period to survive through the warmest and driest part of summer to come out productive in the fall. When D3 drought status hit much of the state this year, it aligned with the typical timing of the summer slump. While the conditions were more extreme than typical, the grasses were dormant.

The trouble we see now is the result of the scattered little redeeming showers of moisture we received sporadically from July through October. They were enough to dampen the soil surface, but not enough to replenish groundwater reserves.

In Noble County, Ohio, in September, we had a brief period of green-up and growth that made us deceivingly hopeful that drought relief was coming. What I fear occurred was that those dormant forages broke their dormancy and drew from the root reserves for growth. Now, those reserves are gone, and the pasture is brown and crusty once more. If there are no more reserves left in the root zone to draw from in the spring, those plants will be dead.

At this point in the year, we should assume the worst and hope for the best regarding pasture conditions in the coming year.

The next most frequently asked question I have had in regard to drought is, “Will we need to reseed next year?” My advice is that you should assume you will need to reseed at least part of your pasture next spring if you have been in a drought-stricken area this year. It is too late in the season and the conditions have not been compatible for seeding perennial forages this fall.

If you can get a soil probe into the ground, soil sampling now is a good idea. You can determine a plan for 2025 fertilization, determine types of forages that will thrive in the conditions you have and determine which parts of your pasture may be best suited as sacrifice lots for feeding animals through the winter.

This winter is the perfect time to shop for improved forage varieties to acquire and seed in the spring. If you are receiving drought relief assistance dollars, it would be wise to set aside some of those dollars for seed and fertilizer to spend this spring. A no-till drill with a fertilizer box may become your best friend come seeding time. Think ahead about renting or buying seeding equipment well in advance so that you are ready when the conditions are right.

My hope is that this winter we will have a slow and steady delivery of precipitation that recharges our groundwater and soil profile to support spring growth and spring seeding. While the weather outlook may not coincide with this hope, remember that outlooks and predictions are just that—outlooks and predictions.

Stay hopeful for change. Stay positive for relief. Keep planning for challenges. Keep recording the impact drought inflicts on your farm.

You have what it takes to outlast the drought. We at OSU Extension are here to help you through it. For more advice on coping with drought, visit our drought response website at tinyurl.com/ujrauvzx.

Producers who wish to learn more about federal drought relief assistance can get the most up-to-date information from the Farm Service Agency online at tinyurl.com/3mx6dw44.