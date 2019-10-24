Fall cleanup: Stop wasting yard ‘waste’

What is yard waste?

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency defines yard waste as “vegetative waste resulting from the care and maintenance of landscaped areas, lawns, and gardens. Yard waste includes leaves, grass clippings, brush, gardens wastes, tree trunks, holiday trees and prunings from trees or shrubs.”

But, is it really waste? As fall makes its presence known around the state, we have some tips and ideas for your fall yard clean up.

Leaf clean-up

In the upcoming months, both landscapers and homeowners will look outside to find their lawns covered with leaves and twigs. The traditional idea is to rake up the leaves into brown paper bags or to rake them into a pile in or near the street for pick-up.

This old way of doing things can be altered to benefit not only the homeowner but also the yard as well. By bringing new ideas to the table for homeowners when it comes to cleaning up their yards before winter, we hope to sway people away from the tradition and embrace a new way.

For example, instead of raking leaves into the street for pick-up, how about mulching the leaves and leaving them on the lawns or in the garden? Doing this will help replace nutrients in your yard which means you will not have to fertilize as much.

Instead of illegally dumping the leaves and twigs in the stream behind your home and adding an excessive amount of nutrients that we do not want nor need in our creeks and streams, how about finding a local place that will accept yard waste?

If you are still not convinced, here are some more good reasons and ideas. Leaves provide protection to your yard and garden. They act as a barrier throughout the winter months and help keep the soil temperature under control as well as keep the soil moist for the upcoming spring. Taking leaves off of your lawn also removes habitat for small organisms such as hibernating butterfly larvae, moths, and bumblebees which all use the leaves as cover in the winter months.

Composting

Our favorite idea is to compost them. Using a compost bin to turn organic matter into nutrient-rich soil would benefit your garden, yard, and help make a natural fertilizer which again will help cut down on the amount of fertilizer, time and money each homeowner has to spend on their lawn and gardens.

A word of caution. Pet waste is not included in yard waste due to potential health hazards. Pet waste should not be added to compost either. The elevated levels of harmful bacteria should not be used to fertilize edible plants. Pet waste should always be disposed of properly.

Local governments and/or solid waste management districts may have local regulations about how you can dispose of yard waste. To find out call your township or municipal office for assistance.

Another option is to contact the company that picks up your trash. They may know of a company that is willing to accept yard waste.

If you cannot find any information, contact an Ohio Environmental Protection Agency certified Compost facility.

So, the next time you pull out a leaf rake and those big-box store yard “waste” bags, stop, think, and ask yourself, can I turn this so-called waste into value for me and my lawn and garden? And, of course, you are going to say, yes.