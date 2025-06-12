It’s June: Time for dairy month

Whether you turned the calendar or not, it is now June. It may be a turning point for crops and hay making, but my first thought is that “June is Dairy Month!”

It is often said that we all have a seat at the table when it comes to our conversations about dairy. Whether you are promoting positive nutrition that includes dairy products or educating the public about our care and concern for dairy cattle, we all can play a major role in spreading facts and figures as well as our feelings about a complex lifestyle.

I have noticed that there are some elaborate plans in the making. Some counties have active promotional organizations and many 4-H clubs are included. Although their outreach is extensive and many are involved, there is always room for that “aha” moment when you seize an opportunity to make a difference in a simple one on one conversation. Those are as noteworthy as the more staged events.

Adults and youth alike need to evaluate their skills on where they best fit when it comes to public conversations. June is not just dairy month but also an opportunity for growth and the time to plan a creative endeavor of your own.

Following are some resources used and recommended by the ADA-Mideast. Alas, “ignorance is not bliss,” and we all should know where to find the reliable information.

No need to recite everything, just review the content. Nothing, absolutely nothing, replaces the worth of a good question with a logical answer at the proper time.

• History of dairy month: www.drink-milk.com/national-dairy-month/

• 35 fun facts about dairy: www.drink-milk.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Dairy-Fun-Facts-2024.pdf

• Milk ID codes: www.drink-milk.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Dairy-is-Fresh-Local.pdf

• General dairy talking points: www.drink-milk.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/All-About-Milk-Dairy-Farming-Brochure.pdf

• Nutrition talking points: www.drink-milk.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/Power-of-3-Daily-Servings-of-Dairy_Edu-Resource_1.7.2025.pdf

• Lactose intolerance talking points: drink-milk.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Lactose-Intolerance.pdf

As you maneuver through all of resources, I would like to offer three useful pointers.

1. Keep your answers simple. Let curiosity build from those asking the questions. Many folks have very little information about functioning farms.

2. If someone is offering conflict and is more interested in being argumentative, be patient and logical. Your attitude will be what everyone remembers.

3. Above all else, THE most important quality is to be authentic.

Like many others reading this, my entire life has been built around cows. Almost all the important lessons of life came from a barn. Life and death were seen and accepted as much as joy and sorrow were the reaction. The needs of cows often surpassed my own and forced me to set priorities. Routine is what cows understood above all else, so flexibility became a rule for planning. A positive work ethic was enforced first and then became second nature.

The one lesson that has been taught over and over is that nothing unimportant ever happens on a dairy. It all has a connection to a much larger outcome. All of this has given me a lifestyle that has depth and a purpose. Being a part of the dairy industry is not a simple 40-hour-a-week deposit, it is an investment that few will experience. You won’t need a script for this!