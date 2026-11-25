“A man is rich in proportion to the number of things he can afford to let alone. A man becomes rich by making his wants few; do not trouble yourself in the drive for new things.”

— Henry David Thoreau

The beauty of the simple life is the message that Thoreau brought to the world, and I have often wondered how so quiet a man can remain vibrant beyond the 1845-era — the two years, two months and two days that he spent alone at Walden Pond.

His unassuming nature, thoughtfulness and respect for nature is strikingly similar to many modern-day farmers, though no one I know makes a habit of preaching about it. In fact, most farmers’ humility takes them quietly through the seasons.

I found it interesting that my father, a man I’d only once seen fire a gun to take out an enormous groundhog, would grant permission to those who wished to deer hunt on his farms — impressive settings where deer thrived once they were established here.

I was in my junior high school years when one morning, while milking with Dad, he urged me to quietly follow him outside. Across the road from our dairy farm, our pond was an inviting spot for a doe and two fawns to get a drink. The sunrise just beyond them to the east helped give us a good look, a rarity at that time.

“How anybody could want to hunt them down and shoot them is so hard for me to understand,” he whispered to me, as we watched the trio. In the balance of man and nature, though, Dad never turned a respectful hunter away. He once said to me, “I guess I take pride in the creation of life rather than the destruction of it, but the world needs hunters, too.” He did ask that hunters leave the younger deer alone.

Touch on this subject with anyone who has chosen country life, and though their answers may contain only subtle suggestions of how one really feels about the balance of man and nature, deeds show more than words.

Wealth can be measured in many different forms, and society has its own gauge — a sprawling home, speed boats or cabin cruisers with cute little names emblazoned across the hull, luxury cars or endless travel.

For my dad, I remember the first year he left several rows of standing corn near the woods. Mom quizzed him on why he didn’t just finish that strip.

“Well, I figure the wildlife needs a little help getting through the winter, and we can spare it.” Mom grinned and playfully poked him in the ribs, saying, “I married a softie!”

Indeed, she did. An endearing quality for a husband and father, his quiet care of all living things taught us all what kindness could look like.