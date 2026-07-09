Shade and water: A cow’s best friends

As the temperatures this past week crept up into the 90s with a heat index of over 100 degrees, I received a lot of calls about animal health. This is the type of weather that makes livestock producers take extra precautions to reduce heat stress not only in their herds, but for themselves as well during this perfect hay-making weather.

The two most important things we all needed during this time were water and just a little shade. That slight temperature difference in the shade can make all the difference!

I was out on a call looking at fescue, and as we topped the hill in the side-by-side, there was the herd, hiding out under a group of trees, “Right where I thought they’d be,” he said. They all started to make their way to us, but they actually stopped right at the edge of the shade, as if to determine whether stepping out into that sunshine was actually worth it or not. Apparently, we weren’t interesting enough to tempt them out into the sun, because they went back to their shady hidey hole.

Shade is one of the best tools available to help cattle stay comfortable. If your pasture doesn’t have any natural shade sources, it might not hurt to invest in portable shade structures. Keeping animals out of direct sunlight can significantly reduce body temperature and improve their comfort and well-being.

Water is just as important. In hotter weather, cattle require substantially more water than normal and even a slight interruption to their access can have serious consequences. Producers should check water tanks and other water sources regularly during this time to make sure everything is functioning properly.

Heat stress can have negative impacts on cattle if not managed properly. Animals will often reduce their feed intake and spend more time standing around, which in turn could lower weight gains and have long-term impacts on reproductive performance. If we continue to have extended periods of high temperatures, with the nighttime low being above average as well, it makes it harder for cattle to recover. A little preparation goes a long way during the summer months. Good luck to all as we welcome July, and don’t forget your water!