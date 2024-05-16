New truck frivolities

I’ve been driving my old Chevy truck since 1994.

The odometer reads a quarter million miles or more.

I hate to see my truck grow old, but nothing’s meant to last.

A quarter million ain’t so bad if you say it extra fast.

The time had come for me to buy another Chevy truck.

But should I stick with Chevy? I can’t say I’ve had bad luck.

So I drove down to the car lot, spied an F-150 Ford.

The F-150’s beauty soon bedazzled me aboard.

The new Ford truck claimed OnStar and the internet to boot.

I wondered, should I drive back home and change into my suit?

I’d never had frivolities. Especially in a truck.

Would I constantly be worrying of tracking too much muck?

I drove it down a gravel road and hardly felt a bump.

The leather seats were Charmin soft. They cushioned my old rump.

The seats adjusted to my back, and like a pillow for my head.

The back seat laid down nicely just like sleeping in a bed.

The new Ford F-150 puts my wife’s car plumb to shame.

I’m thinking that my Mrs. will want the truck for hers to claim.

Do I show her who the boss is, maybe have a little chat.

Would her knuckle dragging brother turn my life to gravel splat?

The salesman said, “You’ll like this truck and won’t regret one bit.”

He didn’t give a hoot my bank account would take a hit.

I must be sentimental ‘cuz I’m missing my old truck.

Or is it merely thinking every month, 600 bucks.

My truck braggs air conditioning at two and 45.

Two windows rolled completely down and speed of 45.

When I pop the hood on my old truck I understand what’s there.

But when I raise this brand new hood, you’ll get my blankest stare.

I never worried much when my old truck would get a scratch.

Just as long as it received and didn’t cause another’s crash.

It didn’t take much mulling in my mind to come around.

I climbed back in my Chevy truck. Revved it up, now homeward bound.

My truck has no frivolities like my F-150 friend.

So I guess I’ll keep on driving it until its very end.