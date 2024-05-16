Rich at heart

I’ve never been a millionaire but I feel confident that if I really apply myself, I could be pretty good at it. I don’t think I’d be one of those ne’er do well types who squanders it all in the first year and ends up living in a van under a bridge. Although with today’s housing prices, that might be out of reach of a broke millionaire, honestly. I feel confident I could make a million last primarily because my main hobbies include prowling through castoffs at thrift stores and pawing through antiques and left behind belongings at estate sales. I absolutely will buy a used pie plate for $1 and haggle over a two dollar linen pillowcase. If I must pay full retail, I will wait until I have a coupon or discount code. I’m going to need free shipping at the very least. I could win the lottery, mega millions even, and I would still stop at the USED car lot on the way home from posing with the giant check.

That aside, I’m not going to write any drivel about money not buying happiness. That is a lie. Money absolutely can buy happiness. Money cannot cure all ills or turn around all tragedy. It can, however, secure comfort and convenience and that can make a person pretty darn happy. Moreover, money allows inconveniences to be easily remedied. A car repair is never convenient. A car repair when you’re broke is a hardship. So let’s be clear. I like money as much as the next person. As I’ve grown, I’ve also grown to realize that my definition of “being rich” has changed. Young me saw wealth as giant fancy things like houses and vehicles. Name brands and labels. How little I knew.

Real

I am coming to find as I age that the real luxuries in life are things such as a good night’s sleep without worry or fear, leisurely mornings sitting on the porch (or sofa) with a hot cup of coffee and a few good dogs. It is the freedom of time to enjoy a good book, a friendly conversation and the ability to shop for and prepare a good meal. I live in a place where I have freedom of expression. I can read, write and communicate effectively. I can see a doctor or dentist when necessary, and preventatively so that it may not be pressingly necessary. I have gotten to know myself better than I used to. I now know that I can do a daytime activity or a nighttime activity but under no circumstances should I presume to do both ON THE SAME DAY. I am a person who needs rest. I am a homebody and I like to be comfortable in my home. My personal “richness” is that I have the freedom to recharge.

I consider it one of the blessings of my life that I do not work 40 hours a week — not at a desk anyway. I LIKE to work. I also like to miss it sometimes. I enjoy going out in the world and interacting with people, to a point. Then, I want to go home. Preferably for 3 to 5 business days. I have managed to craft a career that allows almost all my weekends to be long ones. I enjoy that. I could surely make more money if I worked every day but I feel richer at heart not doing that. Days at home balanced with days away work well for me. I am technically a morning person, but I enjoy rising and shining at my own pace. I loathe an electronic alarm. I much prefer being awakened by our very persistent pup even if she likes to beat the sunrise.

Going at your own pace in a world that’s always in a rush is real wealth. My wealth is in my comfortable space, partner and children. My parent. My extended family and dear friends who are all precious to me.

You are rich in BEING you have the ability to make a list of the things that make you happy, make a list of things you get to do every day, compare the lists, and then act accordingly. It is sitting back and thinking about all the (reasonable) things you’ve always wanted to do and then going to do them.

The reality is you are rich when you love what you have and the life you lead. Then, you truly have everything you need. Then, my friend, you are rich. When it comes to it. I think I feel rich these days because we don’t have it all. We also don’t want it all. If we did have it all, I would have no idea where to put it all. Frankly all that sounds like is a whole lot of work.