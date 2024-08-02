Not just a dog

It’s not easy being the empty nest dog of human parents. I like to say that I wasn’t a helicopter mom to my human children, but I definitely am to the canine kids. To say I am obsessed with Nova Grace and Jackson would be an understatement.

I did not have dogs as a child. I got my first dog in my early 20s and have had dogs ever since. In our early 20s, we had “parenting practice” dogs. We learned to love, care and be responsible for living beings on those hearty dogs.

We expanded our offspring from canine to human and this expanded our dogs’ duties. We had two supreme family dogs, part guardian, part playmate. They grew up — and old — with our children. We lost both those dogs the autumn after our youngest, GirlWonder, graduated high school. They passed within weeks of each other as if clocking out. Their work in raising those kids was done.

We then entered into the best era yet to my mind. We are in our “replacement child” era.

I once said I never saw myself being a tiny dog mom but here I am loving all of it. I have a basket full of little jackets and adorable clothing. Obviously, nothing can outrank our actual children but it’s not lost on me that we adopted two small dogs, roughly the weight of newborn infants, just as our own were grown. I was able to allow my healthy birds to fly the nest because I was busy obsessing over two small dogs. These dogs were with me as the children were away more than home — and finally moved out altogether. They are my heart and “help” on the many nights Mr. Wonderful worked nights. They fill my days and nights with purpose, quite frankly.

Most importantly, Nova is the dog that taught me that dogs DO belong on beds and furniture. If you disagree that’s fine. I was once among you, but now I see the error of my way. It took her exactly zero days to break me down. She leapt onto the middle of our bed on her first day in our home — and now I really can’t sleep without my dogs. I think I’ve slept away from them twice in nearly seven years.

We almost lost Nova Grace three years ago to Addison’s disease. With prayer, the grace of our Lord, and dedicated veterinary staff, she survived and thrived. Monitoring her health has become key to my days. I oversee diet and medications for these pets better than I do for myself. This explains why Nova had an appointment with our veterinarian July 22 despite having zero symptoms. Her appetite and energy levels were amazing and didn’t ever cut into her job of bossing the rest of us around here. I was just a little worried about her weight. Her disease is managed with prednisolone, so I assumed the steroids were part of the problem.

I mean to be fair, we’re all a little chunkier than we really should be. I’ve just always been much better about keeping my dogs at a healthy weight than I am myself.

What I did not expect was our very astute veterinarian to take one look at her and ask why her belly looked so full. I had never noticed. I mean her nickname is “Tank” so I just assumed she was an apple shape. You never question any female about her weight.

The vet expressed some concern and asked if she could take an X-ray. Of course. I’m here for excellent care, X-ray away. I was playing on my phone, probably checking Facebook and planning what we were going to have for dinner. I was not the least bit worried. I definitely was not expecting the vet to walk back in and tell me they saw a mass.

A mass? What? I stared puzzled at the veterinarian’s kind face and thought to myself “she’s giving me bad news,” but my brain couldn’t process it, what with Nova leaping around my feet. It didn’t seem real. I brought in a healthy happy dog who ate everything she could get her paws on, leapt on and off the furniture for sport and was full of sass and spirit. How could she be sick?

So, then we waited. For tests. For results. For options.

Today they suggested that she has three to six months to live and I am completely devastated. How can the younger of our two dogs, the one I called “a terrier and rocket fuel mix” ever be gone?

There are “it’s just a dog” people. These are not MY people.

This sleek and sassy little black dog has fought so hard and has my heart, devotion and promise to comfort and protect her. Always.