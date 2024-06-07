Stormy is a charming show pony if ever there was one

“Soar like a windstorm as you wish, but walk about slowly to soothe the child who wishes to ride upon your wings, dear pony.”

—Martha Hammon, 1902

As June arrived and the pastures grow lush and green, we have been enjoying a show like no other, without even leaving this farm.

Our pony, Stormy, now a 1-year-old gelding, has the most personality of any pony I’ve ever seen. He keeps us entertained with his desire to engage with us every single day. If I’m out working in the flower garden, Stormy has to come right up to the fence where I’m working.

He is a curious little fellow, wishing to be a part of everything that interests his humans. I stroke his head and let him know his attention is appreciated.

Yesterday, Doug wanted to mow the overgrowth of the pasture field where Stormy spends his outdoor time. He proceeded slowly and cautiously to make sure the pony wasn’t spooked in any way. Quite the opposite, as it turned out. Stormy saw the tractor with the man who feeds him riding upon it, and it was time to put on a show for both of them.

The pony raised his head and led the way, running in his highest gear the length of the long pasture. It seemed he wished to prove he could win any race with that thing on wheels. The show continued over the next hour, with Stormy happily in the lead.

Our granddaughter has fallen in love with Stormy, but she is terribly allergic. It’s so sad to me, and yet I realize one thing for sure; Landry will still have wonderful memories of watching the pony’s performance show each time she is near.

This impressive pony is charming, lowering his head, raising it, over and over, as if he is waving to the happy-hearted little girl as she takes her place on the gate.

The brown and white pony with a white mane and tail is a show pony if ever there was one. He jaunts about, close to the little girl, and then turns and kicks and bucks a bit before turning on the speed. He runs the full length of our long pasture, making a sweeping turn and flying back to the gate where she awaits, tipping his head again several times as she claps and laughs and praises him.

There is nothing quite as sweet to watch. One delighted little girl continues to smile and call out his name as the pony, so full of himself, knows he has put on quite a show. Come back tomorrow, same time, same place and be ready for a new performance.