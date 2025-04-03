Editor’s Note: This column is being published posthumously on Paul Harvey’s behalf. He died Feb. 19, 2025, at age 80. He submitted it at the end of January and signed off “From Paradise, Paul.”

“The engine from Paradise” is a fantastic title, but what does it mean?

There are so many meanings. If you take a look in the dictionary, you’ll find paradise to be a place of everlasting bliss, peace and contentment. Hmmm, ideal! But let’s be realistic. What did really happen?

Finding Paradise

Back in 1967, I worked during the summer at the Maple Avenue Hospital, and, with a desire to explore, I would frequently take back roads home. I found a lot of very interesting equipment this way, as well as having an excellent educational experience.

A sign along U.S. Route 119 immediately captured my interest by not only directing me to Paradise, Pennsylvania, but also to Panic and Desire, Pennsylvania. With names like those, the area was just begging to be explored, and so I did.

After a few miles of driving uphill from the main road, I emerged on an absolutely beautiful rolling agricultural plateau. This is PARADISE, both the area and the community.

As I arrived in Paradise all those years ago, I was greeted by an absolutely huge barn in excellent repair. Beside it, I discovered a portable engine that had spent its entire life on that farm.

On a recent return trip to Paradise, coming into the village, there were three or four large farms along with a church and community building. The same barn I visited years ago still stands.

Paradise does have a “magical” attraction to it that is difficult to describe. Perhaps it’s just peaceful, so it is always great to return.

The engine from Paradise

So now let’s turn to the engine. It’s not often a beautiful engine is found in a barnyard.

The engine I acquired from Paradise is a Twelve Mule Team, manufactured by Associated Manufacturers Company, with a homemade canopy.

Historically, Associated was formed in 1896 from the Iowa Cream Separator Company. Its early growth was fantastic, and soon engines were added. The company saw its name changed to Associated Manufacturers Company in 1910. Its engines gained fame for their durability and simplicity, and many other firms copied the design. The company did well until 1946, when it was sold to Hamilton Engine Company of Chicago. It soon disappeared after that.

The firm had “names” for many of its engines. Ours is the Twelve Mule Team, and it is the largest size built. It must have been magnificent in its red and silver paint.

Oddly, some 50 years since I found it, the family that owned it contacted me, and it now runs happily at Coolspring Power Museum. So, it indeed is the engine from Paradise!

— From Paradise, Paul