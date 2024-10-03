The greenhouse is close enough

It’s taken a lifetime of mistakes to learn and understand some basic principles. For instance, the saying that you measure twice and cut once is just a good guideline. It’s there for a reason. I always thought that I was doing myself a favor by measuring more than twice.

Heck, sometimes, I’m measuring six times or more. Not just to double check either, but because each time I measure I come up with a different number. I always figure that if the majority of my measurements were about the same, give or take a little … then I would be close enough. But sometimes my close is really far off.

As my greenhouse begins to take shape there are some noticeable problems. How was I going to make a ridge vent? How was I going to install it? How exactly was I going to even finish the top part of the roof?

My oldest son, James, inquisitively looked onward asking even more questions before I silenced him. I explained that I’m not an engineer or an architect. Besides, necessity is the mother of all inventions. I knew somehow that if I could just construct myself into a bind, I would be forced to find a way out.

Standing atop a ladder and straddling the wrong side, I found myself looking out from atop the greenhouse. I had to remove a lot of screws that I recently installed, but with enough determination, I squeezed my head and torso out of the polycarbonate panels that made up the top of the roof. This allowed me enough room to wiggle my arm out with a drill to secure the ends of the roofing panels.

I then devised a method to cut only one side of the panel, to allow it to bend and hold the shape for a ridge vent. The panels were very thin and easily cut, making a shallow cut through one side all but impossible. There are no special tools available for purchase, so I began pondering. With a razor blade, I easily penetrated both sides, so that wouldn’t suffice. Something must allow me to slide down the panel while controlling the depth of cut … and that’s when greatness struck.

I began digging through my wife’s sewing containers. I knew what I wanted, I just couldn’t tell her because she would laugh. Shortly after, I found it: an old seam ripper. The blunted edges with a sharp interior angle allowed me to cut the polycarbonate panels like butter with extreme accuracy. It was brilliant and I knew it.

I wasn’t bashful about bragging either. My pride sometimes likes to hear others utter excitement for my brilliant ideas. So, I did what any logical person would do. I went inside and got everyone to come out and see what I did. I even set out pieces for others to practice on. I figured I could probably tell the world, in case someone else was planning to build a greenhouse with similar panels.

After a mild reception to my stroke of genius, I decided to finish the greenhouse without audience participation. Thankfully, few people saw me cut, build or hang my door. Not only was it not square, but it also wasn’t even the proper length. I eventually disassembled it and recut it about 19 times, before it was close enough to being close enough.