The identity of the mystery ax from West Virginia is revealed

Hello from Hazard!

We have identified the new item that was introduced last week, the mystery ax from Marvin Meadows, of Cool Ridge, West Virginia.

JB Lamb, of the Enon Valley, Pennsylvania area, called in to say Item No. 1301 is an ax used by a stone mason to smooth or finish a stone wall. He said the teeth would give it a pattern to finish the wall. The rounded handle was so that it could be spun by a strong and skilled mason. Lamb remarked, “It took a heck of an arm to make it work.” He estimated this item predates World War I and that it was probably forged by a blacksmith.

Mr. Lamb assured me this was definitely the identity of Item No. 1301, and as I’m also from the greater Enon Valley area, I trust him. We’ll introduce a new item next week.

In the meantime, does anyone have anything else to add about this ax? If so, you can email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com, comment on this Hazard A Guess? post at www.farmanddairy.com or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. You can also call in to give us your information at 330-337-3419.

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We can always use more items to keep this column going. Please submit items you would like identified to editorial@farmanddairy.com.