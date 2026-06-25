Tips for hiring better farm labor

We are well into the summer season, and with increased demands on the farm, you may be considering hiring extra help. Whether you need temporary, part-time workers to bale hay or more permanent employees to assist with herd management, hiring can feel like a daunting task. Recruiting, hiring and retaining employees is challenging for any business — but the physical demands and variety of responsibilities on a farm add another layer of difficulty.

When I ask dairy farmers what they look for in an employee, the answer is often, “Someone with a pulse.” This reflects how difficult it can be to find qualified, reliable help. However, before settling for just anyone, it may be worth spending a few hours preparing for the hiring process to attract stronger candidates.

Describe the job well

Hiring is one of the most important decisions you can make on your farm. A good employee can be an invaluable asset, while a poor fit can lead to broken equipment, reduced animal welfare, increased stress and lost revenue. Finding the right person starts with clearly identifying the work that needs to be done. Writing down specific tasks can help you build a job description that outlines your expectations.

A well-written job description is key to attracting the right candidates. At a minimum, it should include the nature of your farm, job duties, work schedule and pay. You may also want to include a job title, required skills or experience, and any unique working conditions. While farms often face unpredictable schedules, employees value consistency.

Being upfront about seasonal changes or irregular hours can improve retention.

The search

Once your job description is ready, the next challenge is finding applicants. The right approach depends on the position. For highly skilled roles — such as a full-time herd manager with an animal science degree — online job boards like Indeed or Glassdoor may be effective. For general farm labor, a well-written newspaper ad or social media post may reach more suitable candidates.

Align your expectations

Before scheduling interviews, share the job description with applicants. This can save time for both you and the candidate if the role does not match their expectations. During the interview, be honest about the job. No one wants to accept a position expecting to drive a tractor, only to spend most of their time in the milking parlor.

Many farmers have never received formal training in supervising employees. Often, management styles come from family experience.

While that may work within a family, it is important to treat non-family employees with professionalism and respect. People frequently leave jobs due to poor supervision — you do not want to be the reason a good employee walks away.

If you are struggling to hire or retain employees, consider reaching out to your local extension office. We can help you develop job descriptions, create employee handbooks and navigate employment regulations. Even if a formal job description is not the right fit for your operation, we can help you attract qualified candidates — so you do not have to settle for just “a pulse.”