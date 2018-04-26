Youth seasons are building future hunters

Ohio’s youth hunts are an important part of protecting the future of hunting.

Indeed, if opportunities to develop an interest in the natural world and activities such as hunting aren’t offered our youngsters, the long-range future of hunting will be threatened.

I fondly remember the autumn Saturdays spent pushing through overgrown fields with uncles and cousins as we searched for rabbits and the occasional pheasant.

I learned how to enjoy the experience which stretched far beyond the actual harvest of a bunny or two.

And there was our next door neighbor who taught me to read woodlot sign and how to sit patiently near a hickory or pig nut tree for the next fox squirrel to show itself.

During those weekly outings, I grew an everlasting appreciation for hounds and hand-me-down, side-by-side shotguns, needle-sharp briars, and how every one of one’s senses could be tuned to the activity.

There were no deer then and the only turkeys came from the farmer Dad knew.

But there are plenty of the big birds now and last week’s two-day wild turkey special youth season was a real interest builder for many young hunters who took a big step in building their hunting skills as they and an adult companion headed to area woodlots in search of their own trophy.

Without debating the right age to start a youngster, let it be enough to congratulate each youngster who got up way too early and headed to the woods with a parent, relative or other responsible adult to watch, listen, and learn about the joys of hunting.