Thursday, February 13, 2025

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza News

H5N1 spread graphic
This graphic details how H5N1 bird flu is spread. (Farm and Dairy graphic)

Bird flu cases are surging in Ohio and Pennsylvania. While officials enforce biosecurity measures to curb the outbreak, the risk to humans remains low.
brown and white chicken on white sand

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture on Jan. 27 confirmed a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a 50,000-bird layer chicken flock in Lehigh County.
white duck

A rare subtype of the bird flu H5N9 has been found in the United States at a commercial duck farm in California, according to the Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health.
H5N1 spread graphic

If the H5N1 bird flu reassorts in a new species, like pigs, it could eventually lead to more severe human infection. And no one knows what it will look like.
corn kernels and dollar bills

Apply for Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-raised Fish Program and Livestock Forage Disaster Program assistance by Jan. 30 for 2024.
chicken hen

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture recently confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a backyard flock in Pocahontas County.
Holstein dairy cows

The next joint monthly Pennsylvania Agriculture HPAI Conference Call is Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. for producers and stakeholders from all animal ag industries.
chicken

USDA announced an interim final rule that updates the conditions for poultry farms to receive indemnity and compensation after testing positive for HPAI.
dairy cows

Alan Guebert weighs in on the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza in dairy cattle as California realizes the extent of the spread in its herds.
Canada geese

Recent waterfowl deaths have prompted the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife to test for highly pathogenic avian influenza.
