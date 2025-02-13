Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza News
Ohio, Pennsylvania battle bird flu
Bird flu cases are surging in Ohio and Pennsylvania. While officials enforce biosecurity measures to curb the outbreak, the risk to humans remains low.
Bird flu found in Lehigh Valley flock in Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture on Jan. 27 confirmed a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a 50,000-bird layer chicken flock in Lehigh County.
New strain of bird flu H5N9 found on California duck farm
A rare subtype of the bird flu H5N9 has been found in the United States at a commercial duck farm in California, according to the Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health.
Researchers are concerned by H5N1 bird flu’s ability to mutate, reassort
If the H5N1 bird flu reassorts in a new species, like pigs, it could eventually lead to more severe human infection. And no one knows what it will look like.
FSA disaster assistance for 2024 will be available until Jan. 30
Apply for Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-raised Fish Program and Livestock Forage Disaster Program assistance by Jan. 30 for 2024.
Bird flu detected in West Virginia
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture recently confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a backyard flock in Pocahontas County.
Monthly Pa. HPAI call set for Jan. 15
The next joint monthly Pennsylvania Agriculture HPAI Conference Call is Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. for producers and stakeholders from all animal ag industries.
USDA amends HPAI indemnity for poultry
USDA announced an interim final rule that updates the conditions for poultry farms to receive indemnity and compensation after testing positive for HPAI.
What we know — and don’t know — about avian flu
Alan Guebert weighs in on the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza in dairy cattle as California realizes the extent of the spread in its herds.
Avian influenza suspected in some Ohio waterfowl
Recent waterfowl deaths have prompted the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife to test for highly pathogenic avian influenza.