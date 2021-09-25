2021 Belmont County Fair sale

By -
0
35
Grand Champion Broilers
Trey Bethel sold the grand champion broilers to KFC and A&W Rootbeer for $2,100.

(Submitted photos and information)

Sept. 9, 2021

BEEF

Average bid: $3.46 per pound
Total lots: 84

Grand champion market steer: Bo Russell
Bid: $6 per pound Weight: 1,369 pounds
Buyers: D&J Sales and Service, Young Cattle Company, Dutton Farms and Bluegrass Stock Yards.

Reserve champion market steer: Colten Luyster
Bid: $4.25 per pound Weight: 1,364 pounds
Buyer: Buckeye Steel

LAMBS

Average bid: $7.64 per pound
Total lots: 38

Grand champion: Joshua DeNoble
Bid: $18 per pound Weight: 145 pounds
Buyer: Tamara Stephens

Reserve champion: Keenan White
Bid: $11 per pound Weight: 144 pounds
Buyer: Randall L. Gallagher Memorials

HOGS

Average bid: $5.32 per pound
Total lots: 168

Grand champion: Megan Garrison
Bid: $14 per pound Weight: 254 pounds
Buyers: Woodsfield Savings Bank and Carpenter Quarter Horses

Reserve champion: Jenna Duvall
Bid: $12 per pound Weight: 278 pounds
Buyer: J-Mo Meats

GOATS

Average bid: $10.08 per pound
Total lots: 65

Grand champion: Keyser Taylor
Bid: $20.50 Weight: 63 pounds
Buyer: Woodsfield Savings Bank

Reserve champion: Khloe Taylor
Bid: $13 per pound Weight: 93 pounds
Buyer: EQT Corporation

RABBITS

Average bid: $1,000
Number of pens of three: 5

Grand champion: Emma Welch
Bid: $1,800
Buyer: David Jones Auctioneer

Reserve champion: Lydia Welch
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: Wesbanco

POULTRY

Average bid: $1,177.78
Total lots: 18

Grand champion broilers: Trey Bethel
Bid: $2,100
Buyer: KFC and A&W Rootbeer

Reserve champion broilers: Marah Bethel
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Ohio Hill Health Centers

Grand champion turkey: Kavin Carpenter
Bid: $2,400
Buyer: Ohio Hills Health Centers

Reserve champion turkey: Dylan Blon
Bid: $1,800
Buyers: Harris Cattle Ranch and Horan Family Dentistry

Grand champion duck: Karl Kain
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Citizens National Bank

Reserve champion duck: Kaleigh Unroe
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Equitrans Midstream

2021 Belmont County Fair Sale
1 of 16
Grand Champion Broilers
Trey Bethel sold the grand champion broilers to KFC and A&W Rootbeer for $2,100.
Grand Champion Duck
Karl Kain sold the grand champion duck to Citizens National Bank for $2,000.
Grand Champion Goat
Keyser Taylor sold the grand champion goat to Woodsfield Savings Bank for $20.50 per pound.
Grand Champion Lamb
Joshua DeNoble sold the grand champion lamb to Tamara Stephens for $18 per pound.
Grand Champion Rabbits
Emma Welch sold the grand champion rabbits to David Jones Auctioneer for $1,800.
Grand Champion Market Steer
Bo Russell sold the grand champion market steer to D&J Sales and Service, Young Cattle Company, Dutton Farms and Bluegrass Stock Yards for $6 per pound.
Grand Champion Hog
Megan Garrison sold the grand champion hog to Woodsfield Savings Bank and Carpenter Quarter Horses for $14 per pound.
Grand Champion Turkey
Kavin Carpenter sold the grand champion turkey to Ohio Hills Health Centers for $2,400.
Reserve Champion Broilers
Marah Bethel sold the reserve champion broilers to Ohio Hill Health Centers for $2,000.
Reserve Champion Duck
Kaleigh Unroe sold the reserve champion duck to Equitrans Midstream for $2,000.
Reserve Champion Goat
Khloe Taylor sold the reserve champion goat to EQT Corporation for $13 per pound.
Reserve Champion Lamb
Keenan White sold the reserve champion lamb to Randall L. Gallagher Memorials for $11 per pound.
Reserve Champion Rabbits
Lydia Welch sold the reserve champion rabbits to Wesbanco for $1,400.
Reserve Champion Steer
Colten Luyster sold the reserve champion steer to Buckeye Steel for $4.25 per pound.
Reserve Champion Hog
Jenna Duvall sold the reserve champion hog to J-Mo Meats for $12 per pound.
Reserve Champion Turkey
Dylan Blon sold the reserve champion turkey to Harris Cattle Ranch and Horan Family Dentistry for $1,800.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.