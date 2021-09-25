2021 Belmont County Fair sale

(Submitted photos and information)
Sept. 9, 2021
BEEF
Average bid: $3.46 per pound
Total lots: 84
Grand champion market steer: Bo Russell
Bid: $6 per pound Weight: 1,369 pounds
Buyers: D&J Sales and Service, Young Cattle Company, Dutton Farms and Bluegrass Stock Yards.
Reserve champion market steer: Colten Luyster
Bid: $4.25 per pound Weight: 1,364 pounds
Buyer: Buckeye Steel
LAMBS
Average bid: $7.64 per pound
Total lots: 38
Grand champion: Joshua DeNoble
Bid: $18 per pound Weight: 145 pounds
Buyer: Tamara Stephens
Reserve champion: Keenan White
Bid: $11 per pound Weight: 144 pounds
Buyer: Randall L. Gallagher Memorials
HOGS
Average bid: $5.32 per pound
Total lots: 168
Grand champion: Megan Garrison
Bid: $14 per pound Weight: 254 pounds
Buyers: Woodsfield Savings Bank and Carpenter Quarter Horses
Reserve champion: Jenna Duvall
Bid: $12 per pound Weight: 278 pounds
Buyer: J-Mo Meats
GOATS
Average bid: $10.08 per pound
Total lots: 65
Grand champion: Keyser Taylor
Bid: $20.50 Weight: 63 pounds
Buyer: Woodsfield Savings Bank
Reserve champion: Khloe Taylor
Bid: $13 per pound Weight: 93 pounds
Buyer: EQT Corporation
RABBITS
Average bid: $1,000
Number of pens of three: 5
Grand champion: Emma Welch
Bid: $1,800
Buyer: David Jones Auctioneer
Reserve champion: Lydia Welch
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: Wesbanco
POULTRY
Average bid: $1,177.78
Total lots: 18
Grand champion broilers: Trey Bethel
Bid: $2,100
Buyer: KFC and A&W Rootbeer
Reserve champion broilers: Marah Bethel
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Ohio Hill Health Centers
Grand champion turkey: Kavin Carpenter
Bid: $2,400
Buyer: Ohio Hills Health Centers
Reserve champion turkey: Dylan Blon
Bid: $1,800
Buyers: Harris Cattle Ranch and Horan Family Dentistry
Grand champion duck: Karl Kain
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Citizens National Bank
Reserve champion duck: Kaleigh Unroe
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Equitrans Midstream
