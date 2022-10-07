Market Ducks

Premier exhibitor and grand champion: Kazden Valentine

Bid: $750

Buyer: Landproz Real Estate and BV Aquarium

Reserve champion: Parker Burris

Buyer: Edward Jones, Mary Segrest financial advisor

Bid: $700

Market Dairy Goat

Premier exhibitor: Gwendolyn Lang

Buyer: Camden Clark Medical Center

Bid: $500

Grand champion: Hunter Simers

Bid: $1,800

Buyer: Campbell Farm Market, Bridgeport Equipment Tool Sales and Rental and Coffman Farms Inc.

Reserve champion: Austin Seaman

Bid: $1,900

Buyer: Morgan Mechanical

Feeder Calf Heifers

Premier Exhibitor: Kesselyn Bigley

Bid: $3,300

Buyer: Animal Works Magnawave Therapy LLC and Downer Hill Farms

Grand champion: Madi Zimmer

Bid: $3,200

Buyer: Huck Show Cattle

Reserve champion: Katelynn Valandingham

Bid: $3,500

Buyer: PCS Automotive and Performance

Feeder Calf Steers

Grand Champion: Colten Work

Bid: $10,500

Buyer: Full Circle Oil Field Services, Inc., Fulton Show Cattle & Feeds, Gates Farms, Hall Drilling, Hall Financial Advisors, Integrity Oil Field Services, Michael and Emily Seaman, Moore’s Deer Processing, Niberts Insulation, Pine Ridge Meat Processing, R.C. and Son Construction, Seaman Farms LLC, Sherlock BP Oil Company, Skinner Firestone, Staley Countryside Meat Processing Co. LLC, Sweet Ride Auto Detailing, Tim Holbert, Wetz Transportation, Wetz Warehouse, and Zimmer Oil

Reserve champion: Aiden Woodruff

Bid: $2,200

Buyer: Lashley Tractor Sales Marietta, Quaker City, Zanesville and St. Clairsville

2022 Barlow Independent Fair Sale 1 of 8