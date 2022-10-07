2022 Barlow Independent Fair Sale

Market Ducks
Premier exhibitor and grand champion: Kazden Valentine
Bid: $750
Buyer: Landproz Real Estate and BV Aquarium
Reserve champion: Parker Burris
Buyer: Edward Jones, Mary Segrest financial advisor
Bid: $700
Market Dairy Goat
Premier exhibitor: Gwendolyn Lang
Buyer: Camden Clark Medical Center
Bid: $500
Grand champion: Hunter Simers
Bid: $1,800
Buyer: Campbell Farm Market, Bridgeport Equipment Tool Sales and Rental and Coffman Farms Inc.
Reserve champion: Austin Seaman
Bid: $1,900
Buyer: Morgan Mechanical
Feeder Calf Heifers
Premier Exhibitor: Kesselyn Bigley
Bid: $3,300
Buyer: Animal Works Magnawave Therapy LLC and Downer Hill Farms
Grand champion: Madi Zimmer
Bid: $3,200
Buyer: Huck Show Cattle
Reserve champion: Katelynn Valandingham
Bid: $3,500
Buyer: PCS Automotive and Performance
Feeder Calf Steers
Grand Champion: Colten Work
Bid: $10,500
Buyer: Full Circle Oil Field Services, Inc., Fulton Show Cattle & Feeds, Gates Farms, Hall Drilling, Hall Financial Advisors, Integrity Oil Field Services, Michael and Emily Seaman, Moore’s Deer Processing, Niberts Insulation, Pine Ridge Meat Processing, R.C. and Son Construction, Seaman Farms LLC, Sherlock BP Oil Company, Skinner Firestone, Staley Countryside Meat Processing Co. LLC, Sweet Ride Auto Detailing, Tim Holbert, Wetz Transportation, Wetz Warehouse, and Zimmer Oil
Reserve champion: Aiden Woodruff
Bid: $2,200
Buyer: Lashley Tractor Sales Marietta, Quaker City, Zanesville and St. Clairsville
