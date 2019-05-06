91st Ohio FFA State Convention award winners

COLUMBUS — During the 91st Ohio FFA State Convention, May 2-3, many awards were presented for achievements made throughout the 2018-2019 school year.

Ohio FFA has 25,237 members in 315 chapters throughout Ohio, and during the final session, 935 State FFA Degrees were presented.

Other top awards were presented to scholarship winners, new chapters, honorary state FFA Degrees, Ohio’s 2018 National FFA Winners, Proficiency Awards, Gold rated Chapters, top 10 chapters and career development events (CDE).

Star American

Star American FFA Degree: Star American in Agribusiness, Luke Scott, Wynford FFA; Star American in Agricultural Placement, Collin Dunaway, Felicity-Franklin FFA; Star American Farmer, Todd Peterson, Miami Trace FFA; Star American in Agriscience, Olivia Pflaumer, Zane Trace FFA Chapter.

Star Ohio

Stars Over Ohio: Star in Agriscience, Cody Clark, Zane Trace FFA; Star in Agricusiness, Madison Whitt, Ridgewood FFA; Star in Agriculture Placement, Jacob Wuebker, Versailles FFA; Star Farmer, Montgomery Boes, Upper Sandusky FFA Chapter.

Scholarships

Ohio State Fair Endowment Scholarship: Allison Davis, Carrollton FFA Chapter. Earl “Doc” Kanter Scholarship: Maggie Miller, Indian Valley FFA, Lindsey Okuley, Botkins FFA and Allison Sanders, Global Impact STEM Academy.

New chapters

Claymont FFA, Adviser Ashley Cromer; Fairfield Career Center FFA, Adviser Lucas Helser; Linden-McKinley STEM FFA, Adviser Eric Valentine.

Honorary degrees

Honorary State FFA Degrees were presented to; Kenny Adams, owner of Adams Greenhouse; Judd Baker agriculture education instructor, Fairfield Union; Brain Dodd, band director, West Holmes; Sean Donley, supporter Triway FFA;

Susan Farr, intervention specialist, Vantage Career Center; Renee Hicks, supporter, South Central FFA; Mona Lord, volunteer, Big Walnut-DACC FFA; Bret and Nancy McClish, owners, McClish’s Plant Plus Greenhouses; Brian McKnight, principal, National Trail;

Tadd Nicholson, executive director, Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association; Jen Ortman, supporter, New Lexington FFA; Kayla Weaver, insurance agent ,Payne & Brown & Crossroads Crop Insurance; Dave White, account manager, government relations & financial services, Ag Credit ACA; Kevin Zimmerman, supporter, Fairfield FFA.

National winners

Ohio’s 2018 National FFA Winners: Honorary American FFA Degree Recipient, Virgil Strickler, Ohio Expo Center & State Fair general manager;

Agriculture Communications, Jamie Hart, Versailles FFA; agriculture processing, Emily Holcomb, Firelands FFA; agriscience research plant, Abigail Hissong, Milton-Union MVCTC FFA; beef production-entrepreneurship, Garrett Hagler, Miami Trace FFA;

Diversified crop production-entrepreneurship, Todd Peterson, Miami Trace FFA; fiber and/or oil crop production, Sarah Lehner, Buckeye Valley-DACC FFA; specialty animal production, Nathan Stewart, East Clinton FFA; turf grass management, Carson Eyre, Western Brown FFA;

Agriscience fair food products and processing systems division 1, Luke Jennings, Felicity-Franklin FFA; agriscience fair food products and processing systems division 5, Emily Beck-Aden, Athens FFA; agriscience fair food plant systems division 1, Ian Hoffman, Millcreek-West Unity FFA;

Agriscience fair power, structural and technical systems division 6, Jarden Hamilton and Joseph Glassmeyer, Felicity-Franklin FFA; agriscience fair social science division 5, Adrianne Moran, Eastern Brown FFA; food science and technology CDE, Lex Marvin, Big Walnut-DACC FFA Chapter.

Proficiency awards

Wildlife production and management, Jayme Pennell, West Holmes; veterinary science, Myeerah Gorsuch, Liberty Union; vegetable production, Brayden Swackhamer, Logan Elm; turf grass management, Zachary Gordon, Upper Valley Career Center,

Swine production-placement, Kyle Searson, Waynesfield-Goshen; swine production-entrepreneurship, Jacob Fogt, Anna; specialty crop production, Robert Bench, Genoa Penta; specialty animal production, Kayla Wilson, Western Brown; small animal production and care, Kelci Cooper, Houston-UVCC;

Sheep production, Dylan Goodman, Cardington; poultry production, Cole Luthman, Versailles; outdoor recreation, Mya Switzer, Loudonville; organic ag-ohio only, Riley Thobe, Anna; nursery operations, Eliza Mertz, Houston-UVCC; landscape management, Isaac Stephenson, Houston-UVCC; home and/or community development, Katelynn Garber, Houston-UVCC;

Grain production-placement, Reed Aller, St. Marys; grain production-entrepreneurship, Kacy Osswald, National Trail-MVCTC; goat production, Alexandrea Stewart, Southeastern Ross; fruit production, Austin Dotterer, Smithville; forest management and products, Landon Wenger, Benjamin Logan; forage production, Monte Boes, Upper Sandusky; fiber and/or oil crop production, Faith Stegbauer, Fayetteville High School.

Equine science-placement, Hanna Shafer, Covington-UVCC; equine science-entrepreneurship, Shae Robinson, Covington-UVCC; environmental science and natural resources management, Hunter Welch, Marietta; diversified livestock production, Chyann Kendel, Twin Valley South-MVCTC; diversified horticulture, Drew Mast, West Holmes;

Diversified crop production-placement, Justin Scott, Indian Valley; diversified crop production-entrepreneurship, Rose Zeedyk, Fairview; diversified agriculture production, Jacob Wuebker Versailles; dairy production-placement, Joanna Frankenberg, New Bremen; dairy production-entrepreneurship, Rachel Sherman, Big Walnut-DACC;

Beef production-placement, Wyatt Mohler, Houston-UVCC; beef production-entrepreneurship, Ryan Bruns, Anna; agriscience research-plant systems, Kayla Wyse, Pettisville; agriscience research-integrated systems, Joseph Glassmeyer, Felicity-Franklin; agriscience research-animals system, Allix Cotterman, Indian Lake OHP;

Agriculture services, Brandon Fleak, Westfall; agriculture sales-placement, Kylie Blair, Miami East-MVCTC; agriculture sales- entrepreneurship, Riley Sweigart, St. Marys; agriculture processing, Logan Schlauch, West Holmes;

Agricultural mechanics repair and maintenance-placement, Andy Holscher, Upper Valley Career Center, agriculture mechanics repair and maintenance-entrepreneurship, Brandt Coffman, Liberty Union; agricultural mechanics design and fabrication, Faith Dillon, Carrollton; agriculture education, Bailey Lowe, Felicity-Franklin; agriculture communications, Madisen Jolliff, Ridgemont; accounting-Ohio Only, Chyann Kendel Twin Valley South-MVCTC High School.

Gold Rated Chapters. Amanda-Clearcreek FFA; Black River FFA; Bowling Green FFA; Cardington FFA; Covington-UVCC FFA; Elgin FFA; Felicity-Franklin FFA; Firelands FFA; Genoa-Penta FFA; London FFA; Lynchburg-Clay FFA; Marysville FFA; McClain FFA; Miami East-MVCTC FFA; Miami Trace FFA; Mississinawa Valley MVCTC FFA;

Mowrystown FFA; National Trail-MVCTC FFA; New Bremen FFA; North Union FFA; Northeastern Clark FFA; Otsego FFA; Peebles FFA; Pettisville FFA; Ridgemont FFA; South Central FFA; Spencerville FFA; St. Marys FFA; Upper Sandusky FFA; Valley View-MVCTC FFA; Versailles FFA; Wauseon FFA; Zane Trace FFA Chapter.

Top Chapter Growing Leaders: Houston-UVCC FFA Chapter.

Top Chapter Building Communities: Felicity-Franklin FFA Chapter

Top Chapter Strengthening Agriculture: Covington-UVCC FFA Chapter.

Top 10 Chapters

Cardington FFA; Covington-UVCC FFA; Felicity-Franklin FFA; Houston-UVCC FFA; Lynchburg-Clay FFA; Miami East-MVCTC FFA; New Bremen FFA; Otsego FFA; Ridgemont FFA; Versailles FFA Chapter.

State CDE Recognition

Veterinary Science CDE, Medina CC FFA; Wildlife Management CDE, Buckeye Career Center FFA; Poultry Evaluation CDE, Margaretta FFA; Advanced Parliamentary Procedure CDE, Waterford FFA; Novice Parliamentary Procedure CDE, New Lexington FFA; Outdoor Power Equipment CDE, Sheridan FFA; Nursery Landscape CDE, East Know FFA; Nature Interpretation CDE, Miami Trace FFA;

Milk Quality and Production CDE, East Knox FFA; Meats Evaluation and Technology CDE, Mechanicsburg FFA; Greenhand Quiz CDE, Felicity-Franklin FFA; Grain Merchandising CDE, Felicity-Franklin FFA; General Livestock CDE, Mechanicsburg FFA; Forestry CDE, Chief Logan FFA; Food Science Technology CDE, Big Walnut-DACC FFA; Floriculture CDE, Hillsdale FFA; Farm Business Management CDE, Crestview Convoy FFA; Equine Management CDE, Chief Logan FFA; Environmental and Natural Resources CDE, Chief Logan FFA;

Dairy Cattle CDE, Botkins FFA; Aquarium Management CDE, Medina CC FFA; Animal Management CDE, Trumbull CTC FFA; Animal Behavior Welfare and Husbandry CDE, Miami Valley CTC FFA; Agronomy CDE, North Union FFA; Agriculture Technology and Mechanical Systems CDE, Arcanum-MVCTC FFA; Agriculture Soils CDE, Wynford FFA; Agriculture Sales CDE, Felicity-Franklin FFA; Agriculture Power Diagnostics CDE, Miami Valley CTC FFA; Agriculture Mechanical Skills CDE, Sheridan FFA; Agriculture Mechanical Engineering CDE, Fort Recovery FFA; Agriculture Issues CDE, Amanda-Clearcreek FFA; Agricultural Communications CDE, Houston-UVCC FFA Chapter.

Individual CDE Winners

Veterinary Science CDE, Sydney Williams, Trumbull Career Technology Center FFA; Wildlife Management CDE, Gavin Mullen, Buckeye Career Center FFA; Public Speaking Extemporaneous CDE, Aaron Sharp, Amandam-Clearcreek FFA; Public Speaking Beginning Prepared CDE, Josephine Stark, Margaretta FFA; Advanced Prepared Public Speaking CDE, Natalie Dunn, New Lexington FFA;

Advanced Creed Public Speaking CDE, Alisan Beher, Peebles FFA; Poultry Evaluation CDE, Colby Hoover, Margaretta FFA; Outdoor Power Equipment CDE, Eli Noll, Sheridan FFA; Nursery Landscape CDE, Maria Kessler, Marysville FFA; Nature Interpretation CDE, Jacob Harris, Miami Trace FFA; Milk Quality and Production CDE, Paige Bowman, East Clinton FFA; Meats Evaluation and Technology CDE, Elly Schipfer, Mechanicsburg FFA; Job Interview, Emily Jones, McClain FFA; Grooming CDE Division I, Justin Wadman, Trumbull CTC FFA; Grooming CDE Division II, Bailey Becker, Live Oaks FFA; Greenhand Quiz CDE, Audrey Pringer, Felicity-Franklin FFA; Grain Merchandising CDE, Jacob Miller, Blanchester FFA; General Livestock CDE, Noah Wolfe, Mechanicsburg FFA Chapter,

Forestry CDE, Cade Morningstar, East Knox FFA; Food Science Technology CDE, Sarah Yeater, Hillsdale FFA; Floriculture CDE, Hannah Way, Hillsdale FFA; Farm Business Management CDE, Morgan Dowler, Crestview Convoy FFA; Equine Management CDE, Gabby Gugliemotto, Bloom Carroll FFA; Dairy Cattle Handling CDE, Rylee Combs, Meadowbrook FFA; Dairy Cattle CDE, Marissa Topp, New Bremen FFA; Aquarium Management CDE, Christina Polick, Medina CC FFA; Animal Management CDE, Samantha Craig, Trumbull CTC FFA;

Animal Behavior Welfare and Husbandry CDE, Aleisha Banks, Butler Tech FFA; Agronomy CDE, Kaylee Smith, North Union FFA; Agriculture Technology and Mechanical Systems CDE, Cael Gostomsky, Arcanum UVCC FFA; Agriculture Soils CDE, Clay Montgomery, Gallipolis FFA; Agriculture Sales CDE, Braden Blackburn, Felicity-Franklin FFA; Agriculture Mechanical Skills CDE, Evan Brewer, Clyde FFA; Agriculture Communications CDE, Stephanie Bowers, Amanda-Clearcreek FFA Chapter.

Agriculture Mechanical Engineering CDE, Fort Recovery FFA. Agriculture Soils CDE, Wynford FFA. Agriculture Sales CDE, Felicity-Franklin FFA. Agriculture Technology and Mechanical Systems CDE, Arcanum-MVCTC FFA. Aquarium Management CDE, Medina CC FFA. Animal Management CDE, Trumbull CTC FFA. Animal Behavior Welfare and Husbandry CDE, Miami Valley CTC FFA. Dairy Cattle CDE, Botkins FFA.