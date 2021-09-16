Apply for the Quail Hollow Park Controlled Bow Hunting Program

HARTVILLE, Ohio — Regionally and throughout the state, changes in habitat and the extinction of their natural predators has allowed deer herds to grow to unnatural densities. This means that the number of deer in our area has grown larger than the land can safely or healthily sustain.

In order to restore a balanced ecosystem, and manage the deer population, Stark Parks is introducing an annual controlled hunt program in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Quail Hollow

One particular park in the Stark County Park District that suffers from an overpopulation of deer is Quail Hollow. A 2021 study of the White-tailed deer population was conducted by a group from Malone University. Their deer density estimate at Quail Hollow Park ranged from 212 to 360 deer per square mile.

The 2021 Quail Hollow Park Controlled Bow Hunting Program will take place from Oct. 2 through Feb. 6, 2022. The controlled hunt lottery will run until Sept. 19 at 11:59 p.m.

Applications for the controlled hunt lottery, along with full details, including qualifications, rules and regulations will be made available at starkparks.com/deerlottery. There is a nonrefundable $15 application fee. Applications will only be accepted from Stark County residents.

Apply

All participants in the 2021 Quail Hollow Park Controlled Bow Hunting Program are subject to Stark Parks bow hunting rules in addition to Ohio Department of Natural Resources rules and regulations. Full details, including qualifications, rules and regulations can be found at starkparks.com/deerlottery.

All qualified applicants will be entered into a permit lottery, and those selected will be eligible for one (1) two-week session during Ohio Deer Archery season. Selected Bow Hunters will choose their two-week session and assigned zone in the order they are selected in the lottery, and those selected will be permitted to bring one hunting companion with them.

Assigned hunting companions are not required to be a Stark County resident.

To encourage harvesting antlerless deer, successful applicants and their designated partners will be required to show a valid deer management permit at qualification along with a valid hunting license. Companions subject to all qualifications, rules and regulations.