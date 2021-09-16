Can you identify these two mystery antique tools?

Hello from Hazard!

We had another correct guess come in on Item No. 1192.

David Hoover, Tiffin, Ohio, said it is a crimping tool. He writes, “Notice the holes on the back side. It can be reversed for two shapes of connectors. The flat side is for small cable that you see on a lot of products. You need to use a vise for more force.”

Linda Farnsworth Mueller, Wadsworth, Ohio, found the item in the old “engine room” shop on our family farm.

Still nothing on Item No. 1193. It may be a true mystery.

Mary Sonner recently purchased it at an antique store. It is made of wood and is approximately 28 inches tall. The handle is 12 inches long. It has a pointed tip. Two metal pieces are present at the top of the main shaft.

We’ll move along to Item No. 1194 (but if anyone has any guesses on Item No. 1193, send them our way). Larry Broestle submitted the item.

If you know what the item is or how it was used, email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

We could use some more items to be featured in our Hazard a Guess column. If you have anything, please send it our way.