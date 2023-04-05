Cattle industry celebrates successful 35th Ohio Beef Expo

MARYSVILLE, Oh. — The 35th Annual Ohio Beef Expo was held March 16-19 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio. Hosted by the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) the expo is the premier event for Ohio’s cattle industry including seedstock sales, a trade show, and a competitive junior show.

The Junior Show set a record for the second straight year with over 950 entries. Showmanship was held Friday followed by the Market Animal show on Saturday and the Heifer show on Sunday. Junior Showmanship was judged by Darla and Kane Aegerter. Market Animals were evaluated by Shane Meier and the Heifer show judge was Jason Hoffman.

The champions of this year’s show are as follows:

Market Animals

Grand Champion Hannah Randolph, Jefferson County – Champion Crossbred

Reserve Champion Cody Foor, Licking County – Reserve Crossbred

3rd Overall Jayla Ricer, Pike County – Champion Maine-Anjou

4th Overall Kya Csapo, Wayne County – Reserve Maine-Anjou

5th Overall Hayden Shumaker, Warren County – Third Overall Crossbred

6th Overall Essie McGuire, Champaign County – Fourth Overall Crossbred

7th Overall Fox Morgan, Perry County – Fifth Overall Crossbred

8th Overall Luke Fulton, Miami County – Champion Market Heifer

9th Overall Audra Music, Richland County – Champion Simmental

10th Overall Whitney Emmerling, Clark County – Champion Chianina

Champion Angus Cheynne Myers, Stark County

Reserve Angus Griffin Gahler, Ottawa County

Champion Charolais Lane Bauer, Crawford County

Reserve Charolais Tatumn Poff, Geauga County

Champion Chianina Whitney Emmerling, Clark County

Reserve Chianina McKayla Nelson, Meigs County

Champion Hereford Delaney Chester, Warren County

Reserve Hereford Adeline Sorgen, Van Wert County

Champion Maine-Anjou Jayla Ricer, Pike County

Reserve Maine-Anjou Kya Csapo, Wayne County

Champion Shorthorn Asher Conley, Scioto County

Reserve Shorthorn Porter Beck, Morrow County

Champion Shorthorn Plus Emily Scott, Portage County

Reserve Shorthorn Plus Reid Bishop, Clark County

Champion Simmental Audra Music, Richland County

Reserve Simmental Sydnie Stewart, Preble County

Champion AOB Taylor Poff, Geauga County

Reserve AOB Brandon Sachara, Wayne County

Champion Market Heifer Luke Fulton, Miami County

Reserve Market Heifer Montana Hulsmeyer, Allen County

Champion Division 1 Crossbred Taylor Barton, Clinton County

Reserve Division 1 Crossbred Adeline Sorgen, Van Wert County

Champion Division 2 Crossbred Fox Morgan, Perry County

Reserve Division 2 Crossbred Calvin Trigg, Franklin County

Champion Division 3 Crossbred Hayden Shumaker, Warren County

Reserve Division 3 Crossbred Essie McGuire, Champaign County

Champion Division 4 Crossbred Hannah Randolph, Jefferson County

Reserve Division 4 Crossbred Marissa Graham, Licking County

Champion Division 5 Crossbred Cody Foor, Licking County

Reserve Division 5 Crossbred Chase Wharton, Wayne County

Champion Overall Crossbred Hannah Randolph, Jefferson County

Reserve Overall Crossbred Cody Foor, Licking County

3rd Overall Crossbred Hayden Shumaker, Warren County

4th Overall Crossbred Essie McGuire, Champaign County

5th Overall Crossbred Fox Morgan, Perry County

Heifers

Grand Champion Evelyn Koehler, Fairfield County – Champion MaineTainer Heifer

Reserve Champion Olivia Jones, Allen County – Champion Angus Heifer

3rd Overall Holden LeVan, Champaign County – Reserve Angus Heifer

4th Overall Taylor Poff, Geauga County – Champion % Simmental Heifer

5th Overall Brade Wright, Perry County – Reserve Champion % Simmental Heifer

6th Overall Mackenzie Neal, Preble County – Champion Charolais Heifer

7th Overall Brooklynn Warner, Belmont County – Champion Hereford Heifer

8th Overall D’lelah Laber, Highland County – Champion Low % AOB Heifer

9th Overall Reed Schumacher, Putnam County – Champion High % Maine-Anjou Heifer

10th Overall Joanna Burga, Guernsey County – Champion Purebred Simmental Heifer

Champion Angus Olivia Jones, Allen County

Reserve Angus Holden LeVan, Champaign County

Champion Charolais Mackenzie Neal, Preble County

Reserve Charolais Sara Leith, Lawrence County

Champion Charolais Shayla Sancic, Stark County

Reserve Charolais Colton Beck, Morrow County

Champion Chianina Carter McCauley, Guernsey County

Reserve Chianina Kaylee Jennings, Clermont County

Champion Hereford Brooklynn Warner, Belmont County

Reserve Hereford Delaney Chester, Morrow County

Champion High Maine Reed Schumacher, Putnam County

Reserve High Maine Masen Jolliff, Hardin County

Champion Mainetainer Evelyn Koehler, Fairfield County

Reserve Mainetainer Emma McLaughlin, Monroe County

Champion Shorthorn Joshua Blakeman, Jackson County

Reserve Shorthorn Bristol Bates, Muskingum County

Champion ShorthornPlus Samantha VanVorhis, Wood County

Reserve ShorthornPlus Emma McLaughlin, Monroe County

Champion Purebred Simmental Joanna Burga, Guernsey County

Reserve Purebred Simmental McKenzie Powers, Highland County

Champion Simmental Taylor Poff, Geauga County

Reserve Simmental Brade Wright, Perry County

Champion High AOB Luke Jennings, Clermont County

Reserve High AOB Cole Hilaman, Huron County

Champion Low AOB D’lelah Laber, Highland County

Reserve Low AOB Ashton Bain, Highland County

Champion Crossbred Hannah Schaub, Auglaize County

Reserve Crossbred Vivian Gibbs, Sandusky County

Showmanship

Top Ten Beginner Division:

Champion – Bristol Bates, Muskingum County

Reserve – Kalli Atterholt, Ashland County

3rd – Brooklyn Berry, Knox County

4th – Makayla Creasap, Morrow County

5th – Annabelle Berry, Knox County

6th – Brody Bolen, Ashland County

7th – Brextyn Grabiel, Morrow County

8th – D’lelah Laber, Highland County

9th – Molly Shelton, Highland County

10th – Ella Grimwood, Ashland County

Top Ten Junior Division:

Champion – Jozie Beiser, Preble County

Reserve – Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County

3rd – Avery Sautter, Sandusky County

4th – Josie Shane, Miami County

5th – Hayden Shumaker, Warren County

6th – Hailey Cornett, Highland County

7th – Piper Shepard, Henry County

8th – Grace Sautter, Sandusky County

9th – Mackenzie Bromley, Muskingum County

10th – Garrett Reusch, Medina County

Top Ten Novice Division:

Champion – Riley Schindler, Defiance County

Reserve – Lainey Schlabach, Holmes County

3rd – Lilly Gahler, Ottawa County

4th – Madison Cook, Union County

5th – Griffin Gahler, Ottawa County

6th – Addison Sims, Madison County

7th – Macie Radcliff, Pickaway County

8th – Brooke Jagger, Morrow County

9th – Aubree Wood, Sandusky County

10th – Sidney Schiff, Butler County

Top Ten Intermediate Division:

Champion – Karissa Treadway, Warren County

Reserve – Cooper Hetrick, Sandusky County

3rd – Karlie Kennedy, Adams County

4th – Ellis Davis, Highland County

5th – Taylor Poff, Geauga County

6th – Makayla Nelson, Meigs County

7th – Delaney Chester, Warren County

8th – Reagan Beneker, Butler County

9th – Marissa Graham, Licking County

10th – Logan Schroeder, Defiance County

Top Ten Senior Division:

Champion – Montana Hulsmeyer, Allen County

Reserve – Samantha VanVorhis, Wood County

3rd – Luke Jennings, Clermont County

4th – Grace England, Portage County

5th – Sydney Kleman, Putnam County

6th – Delaney Jones, Allen County

7th – Andrew Lyle, Ashtabula County

8th – Kylee Bloomfield, Crawford County

9th – Carter Welty, Hancock County

10th – McKalynne Helmke, Tuscarawas County