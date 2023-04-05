Cattle industry celebrates successful 35th Ohio Beef Expo

MARYSVILLE, Oh. — The 35th Annual Ohio Beef Expo was held March 16-19 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio. Hosted by the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) the expo is the premier event for Ohio’s cattle industry including seedstock sales, a trade show, and a competitive junior show.
The Junior Show set a record for the second straight year with over 950 entries. Showmanship was held Friday followed by the Market Animal show on Saturday and the Heifer show on Sunday. Junior Showmanship was judged by Darla and Kane Aegerter. Market Animals were evaluated by Shane Meier and the Heifer show judge was Jason Hoffman.
The champions of this year’s show are as follows:
Market Animals
Grand Champion Hannah Randolph, Jefferson County – Champion Crossbred
Reserve Champion Cody Foor, Licking County – Reserve Crossbred
3rd Overall Jayla Ricer, Pike County – Champion Maine-Anjou
4th Overall Kya Csapo, Wayne County – Reserve Maine-Anjou
5th Overall Hayden Shumaker, Warren County – Third Overall Crossbred
6th Overall Essie McGuire, Champaign County – Fourth Overall Crossbred
7th Overall Fox Morgan, Perry County – Fifth Overall Crossbred
8th Overall Luke Fulton, Miami County – Champion Market Heifer
9th Overall Audra Music, Richland County – Champion Simmental
10th Overall Whitney Emmerling, Clark County – Champion Chianina
Champion Angus Cheynne Myers, Stark County
Reserve Angus Griffin Gahler, Ottawa County
Champion Charolais Lane Bauer, Crawford County
Reserve Charolais Tatumn Poff, Geauga County
Champion Chianina Whitney Emmerling, Clark County
Reserve Chianina McKayla Nelson, Meigs County
Champion Hereford Delaney Chester, Warren County
Reserve Hereford Adeline Sorgen, Van Wert County
Champion Maine-Anjou Jayla Ricer, Pike County
Reserve Maine-Anjou Kya Csapo, Wayne County
Champion Shorthorn Asher Conley, Scioto County
Reserve Shorthorn Porter Beck, Morrow County
Champion Shorthorn Plus Emily Scott, Portage County
Reserve Shorthorn Plus Reid Bishop, Clark County
Champion Simmental Audra Music, Richland County
Reserve Simmental Sydnie Stewart, Preble County
Champion AOB Taylor Poff, Geauga County
Reserve AOB Brandon Sachara, Wayne County
Champion Market Heifer Luke Fulton, Miami County
Reserve Market Heifer Montana Hulsmeyer, Allen County
Champion Division 1 Crossbred Taylor Barton, Clinton County
Reserve Division 1 Crossbred Adeline Sorgen, Van Wert County
Champion Division 2 Crossbred Fox Morgan, Perry County
Reserve Division 2 Crossbred Calvin Trigg, Franklin County
Champion Division 3 Crossbred Hayden Shumaker, Warren County
Reserve Division 3 Crossbred Essie McGuire, Champaign County
Champion Division 4 Crossbred Hannah Randolph, Jefferson County
Reserve Division 4 Crossbred Marissa Graham, Licking County
Champion Division 5 Crossbred Cody Foor, Licking County
Reserve Division 5 Crossbred Chase Wharton, Wayne County
Champion Overall Crossbred Hannah Randolph, Jefferson County
Reserve Overall Crossbred Cody Foor, Licking County
3rd Overall Crossbred Hayden Shumaker, Warren County
4th Overall Crossbred Essie McGuire, Champaign County
5th Overall Crossbred Fox Morgan, Perry County
Heifers
Grand Champion Evelyn Koehler, Fairfield County – Champion MaineTainer Heifer
Reserve Champion Olivia Jones, Allen County – Champion Angus Heifer
3rd Overall Holden LeVan, Champaign County – Reserve Angus Heifer
4th Overall Taylor Poff, Geauga County – Champion % Simmental Heifer
5th Overall Brade Wright, Perry County – Reserve Champion % Simmental Heifer
6th Overall Mackenzie Neal, Preble County – Champion Charolais Heifer
7th Overall Brooklynn Warner, Belmont County – Champion Hereford Heifer
8th Overall D’lelah Laber, Highland County – Champion Low % AOB Heifer
9th Overall Reed Schumacher, Putnam County – Champion High % Maine-Anjou Heifer
10th Overall Joanna Burga, Guernsey County – Champion Purebred Simmental Heifer
Champion Angus Olivia Jones, Allen County
Reserve Angus Holden LeVan, Champaign County
Champion Charolais Mackenzie Neal, Preble County
Reserve Charolais Sara Leith, Lawrence County
Champion Charolais Shayla Sancic, Stark County
Reserve Charolais Colton Beck, Morrow County
Champion Chianina Carter McCauley, Guernsey County
Reserve Chianina Kaylee Jennings, Clermont County
Champion Hereford Brooklynn Warner, Belmont County
Reserve Hereford Delaney Chester, Morrow County
Champion High Maine Reed Schumacher, Putnam County
Reserve High Maine Masen Jolliff, Hardin County
Champion Mainetainer Evelyn Koehler, Fairfield County
Reserve Mainetainer Emma McLaughlin, Monroe County
Champion Shorthorn Joshua Blakeman, Jackson County
Reserve Shorthorn Bristol Bates, Muskingum County
Champion ShorthornPlus Samantha VanVorhis, Wood County
Reserve ShorthornPlus Emma McLaughlin, Monroe County
Champion Purebred Simmental Joanna Burga, Guernsey County
Reserve Purebred Simmental McKenzie Powers, Highland County
Champion Simmental Taylor Poff, Geauga County
Reserve Simmental Brade Wright, Perry County
Champion High AOB Luke Jennings, Clermont County
Reserve High AOB Cole Hilaman, Huron County
Champion Low AOB D’lelah Laber, Highland County
Reserve Low AOB Ashton Bain, Highland County
Champion Crossbred Hannah Schaub, Auglaize County
Reserve Crossbred Vivian Gibbs, Sandusky County
Showmanship
Top Ten Beginner Division:
Champion – Bristol Bates, Muskingum County
Reserve – Kalli Atterholt, Ashland County
3rd – Brooklyn Berry, Knox County
4th – Makayla Creasap, Morrow County
5th – Annabelle Berry, Knox County
6th – Brody Bolen, Ashland County
7th – Brextyn Grabiel, Morrow County
8th – D’lelah Laber, Highland County
9th – Molly Shelton, Highland County
10th – Ella Grimwood, Ashland County
Top Ten Junior Division:
Champion – Jozie Beiser, Preble County
Reserve – Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County
3rd – Avery Sautter, Sandusky County
4th – Josie Shane, Miami County
5th – Hayden Shumaker, Warren County
6th – Hailey Cornett, Highland County
7th – Piper Shepard, Henry County
8th – Grace Sautter, Sandusky County
9th – Mackenzie Bromley, Muskingum County
10th – Garrett Reusch, Medina County
Top Ten Novice Division:
Champion – Riley Schindler, Defiance County
Reserve – Lainey Schlabach, Holmes County
3rd – Lilly Gahler, Ottawa County
4th – Madison Cook, Union County
5th – Griffin Gahler, Ottawa County
6th – Addison Sims, Madison County
7th – Macie Radcliff, Pickaway County
8th – Brooke Jagger, Morrow County
9th – Aubree Wood, Sandusky County
10th – Sidney Schiff, Butler County
Top Ten Intermediate Division:
Champion – Karissa Treadway, Warren County
Reserve – Cooper Hetrick, Sandusky County
3rd – Karlie Kennedy, Adams County
4th – Ellis Davis, Highland County
5th – Taylor Poff, Geauga County
6th – Makayla Nelson, Meigs County
7th – Delaney Chester, Warren County
8th – Reagan Beneker, Butler County
9th – Marissa Graham, Licking County
10th – Logan Schroeder, Defiance County
Top Ten Senior Division:
Champion – Montana Hulsmeyer, Allen County
Reserve – Samantha VanVorhis, Wood County
3rd – Luke Jennings, Clermont County
4th – Grace England, Portage County
5th – Sydney Kleman, Putnam County
6th – Delaney Jones, Allen County
7th – Andrew Lyle, Ashtabula County
8th – Kylee Bloomfield, Crawford County
9th – Carter Welty, Hancock County
10th – McKalynne Helmke, Tuscarawas County
