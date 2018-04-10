Connecting women in agriculture

By -
0
133
Women in Agriculture
Finding your fit Everyone has a role in agriculture. Rose Hartchuch, farm wife, mom, business owner, and advocate or agriculture, was the keynote speaker for the 2018 Women in Agriculture Conference, April 6, in Stark County. Hartchuch shared that one-third of nation’s farmers are female and 60 percent of the next generation of farmers are female. She encouraged women to find what they are good at and passionate about, harness that skill and use it to find their unique role within the agriculture industry. (Catie Noyes photo)

MASSILLON, Ohio — More than 100 women gathered at the R. G. Drage Career Technical Center in Stark County for the 2018 East Ohio Women in Agriculture Conference April 6, put on by Ohio State Extension.

The conference featured workshops for women farmers, women looking to start farming, women working in the agriculture industry and young women looking for networking and career opportunities. Workshop tracks focused on business and finances, production agriculture, communication, home and family, and special interests.

“There’s something kind of special about having a group of women together and allowing them to develop those relationships,” said Emily Adams, Coshocton County Extension educator.

“We’re all a little bit different…but we all share a common things,” said Rose Hartschuh, keynote speaker. “We’re juggling lots of different tasks, and I think just being in a room with people who understand some of those challenges and opportunities is pretty exciting.”

Eastern Ohio Women in Ag Conference

These women attended the conference for different reasons. Learn why they came to the conference:
<
>
<
>
1 View

Eastern Ohio Women in Ag Conference

These women attended the conference for different reasons. Learn why they came to the conference:
2 View

Eastern Ohio Women in Ag Conference

3 View

Eastern Ohio Women in Ag Conference

4 View

Eastern Ohio Women in Ag Conference

5 View

Eastern Ohio Women in Ag Conference

6 View

Eastern Ohio Women in Ag Conference

Below is a photo gallery summarizing the day.

 

You are not fake news
Farm and Dairy Editor Susan Crowell encouraged women to share their stories because consumers want to get real news from real farmers. “Misinformation is by far the greatest threat to agriculture,” said Crowell. She encouraged the women in the room to reach out to local reporters, to be honest, and to share real farm stories with them during the 2018 East Ohio Women in Agriculture Conference April 6. (Catie Noyes photo)
This group of Ohio State Extension educators was responsible for a planning and putting on the fifth annual East Ohio Women in Agriculture conference April 6, in Stark County, Ohio. The conference included tracks for women in production agriculture, business and finance, communication, home and family life and special interests. (Catie Noyes photo)
Women in Agriculture
Several Ohio FFA State Officers presented a workshop during the women in ag conference about communicating in today’s society. (Catie Noyes photo)
Women in Agriculture
Women in Agriculture
Shoshanah Inwood, OARDC School of Environment and Natural Resources, shared with women in agriculture about the divide between healthcare and agriculture and how to make smart healthcare choices for your farm and family. (Katy Mumaw photo)
Women in Agriculture
Using phenology for pest management
Ashley Kulhanek, agriculture and natural resources Extension educator in Medina County, discussed the study of phenology and how it is used to predict insect pest activity and in return help you manage them effectively. (Katy Mumaw photo)

Previous women in ag stories:

Women in agriculture challenge to inspire

From city girl to hands-on farmer

Grow by FarmHer urges young women to become leaders in ag

 

 

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.