Crawford County girl wins grand champion at Pa. Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. ­­— Western Pennsylvania exhibitors took home the top spots in the Jr. Swine Show Jan. 5 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Alaina Webster, of Crawford County, won grand champion market swine. Bailey Kasbee, of Mercer County, won grand champion showman. That qualifies him to compete in the master showmanship competition Jan. 11.

Aaron Zundel, of Westmoreland County, won reserve champion market swine. Trent Stadtmiller, of Armstrong County, won reserve champion showman.

Other local winners include:

Market Swine Breed Champions

Reserve champion Berkshire: exhibited by Tori Hearn, Fayette County.

Champion Duroc: exhibited by Chelsey Freyermuth, Crawford County.

Reserve champion Hampshire: exhibited by Anna Mitchell, Fayette County.

Champion Yorkshire: exhibited by Adrianna Webster, Crawford County.

Champion other purebreds: exhibited by Hoyt Moore, Washington County.

Reserve champion other purebreds: exhibited by Kelly Gillis, Westmoreland County.

Market Swine Crossbred Champions

Champion middleweight: exhibited by Alaina Webster, Crawford County.

Reserve champion middleweight: exhibited by Aaron Zundel, Westmoreland County.

Champion light heavyweight: exhibited by Trenton Stadtmiller, Armstrong County.

Reserve champion light heavyweight: exhibited by Elizabeth Dice, Fayette County.

Champion crossbred market swine: exhibited by Alaina Webster, Crawford County.

Reserve champion crossbred market swine: exhibited by Aaron Zundel, Westmoreland County.

Showmanship

Champion intermediate showman: Trinity Rogers, Washington County.

Champion beginner showman: Aaron Zundel, Westmoreland County.