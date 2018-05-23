Domino’s celebrates America’s farmers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Domino’s, the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, knows one thing for sure — there is no pizza without farmers.

Domino’s $5.99 carryout special, which is valid when you carry out large two-topping pizzas today through May 27, will bring the hard work of America’s farmers to your table with any one of the 34 million combinations of Domino’s pizza you choose.

“There is no Domino’s without the dairy, tomato, wheat and other farmers across the United States working hard every day to produce the food we serve,” said Jenny Fouracre, Domino’s spokesperson. “According to the USDA, 97 percent of the 2.1 million farms in the United States are family-owned operations and we are proud that so many of those family farms help to make our pizza possible every day of the week.”

Domino’s loves farmers and wants to support the future of agriculture as well. That’s why Domino’s is in the second year of a five-year, $1 million commitment to the National FFA Organization (Future Farmers of America). This month, 18 FFA students received college scholarships sponsored by Domino’s as they study to pursue a career in agriculture.

Customers looking to bring American farm products to their table can take advantage of the weeklong $5.99 carryout deal by ordering over the phone, in-store, at dominos.com, or via Domino’s mobile ordering apps. To find the nearest Domino’s location, visit dominos.com.

