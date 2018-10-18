Lake Erie maple expo in Nov.

ALBION, Pa. — The Lake Erie Maple Expo will be held Nov. 9 and 10, in Albion.

On Friday, Nov. 9, there will be four workshops and a tour. Professional vacuum tubing installer, and Ohio Producer Jason Grossman, and his brother, Chris, will take an in-depth look at Installing Tubing on Flat Ground.

Glenn Goodrich will hold a workshop on Sugarbush Management in the new Albion FFA Sugarhouse. For the first time, workshop attendees will have an opportunity to cross the state line. The tour destination will be in Jefferson, Ohio, home of the Bissell Maple Farm production facility.

Marketing strategy

Attendees will tour the maple syrup production plant and learn about how to develop a maple marketing strategy. For the beginner Laura Dengler and Mark Lewis will explore the basics of maple production. Rounding out the Workshop agenda will be Maple Confections with Ohio Producer and maple products judge James Miller.

All of the workshops will start at 9 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m. The Workshop Registration fee is $30 and includes lunch.

This is separate fee from the Friday Evening/Saturday registration. The Workshop registration area will be in the New Albion FFA Sugarhouse on the SE corner of the high school. The tradeshow will open Friday evening, at 5 p.m.

All of the programs except the Ohio bus tour workshop will take place in Albion, Pa., at the Northwestern High School. Registration is $40 for both the Saturday and Friday evening programs.

The pre-registration deadline is Oct. 15. Registration information is available online at www.pamaple.org.