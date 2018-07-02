National Jersey Heifer Sale breaks records

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The American Jersey Cattle Association held the 61st National Heifer Sale in West Salem, Ohio, June 28, with the top selling calf bringing in $67,500 — the highest single sale record for the National Heifer Sale and Jersey Marketing Service.

The 2018 sale saw 41 lots of choices, embryos and live heifers go through the auction block, bringing in a grand total of $294,825.

Each heifer going through the ring contributes 10 percent of their sale to the National Jersey Youth Fund and, new this year, five $300 vouchers were sponsored for youth to use toward the purchase of a heifer during the sale.

Top sellers

The high seller was JX Pine-Tree Disco Paris 1696 {5}-ET, from Matthew Steiner and Pine-Tree Dairy, Marshallville, Ohio. She was purchased by ABS Global, DeForest, Wisconsin, for $67,500.

The second high selling lot was a choice from Faria Brothers Dairies in Dumas, Texas. ST Genetics, Navasota, Texas, purchased JX Faria Brothers Usainbolt Jamaica {4} for $51,000.

JX Dupat Craze 18104 {5}-ET, was consigned by Wickstrom Jersey Farms Inc., Hilmar, California and was the third highest selling lot, going to ST Genetics for $18,200.

