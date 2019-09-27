Natural gas and oil production up in Ohio

Natural gas and oil production from Ohio’s horizontal wells was up in the second quarter of 2019, according to figures released by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Oil and Gas Resources Management.

Horizontal wells produced 614,218,362 Mcf, or 614 billion cubic feet, from the beginning of March through the end of June, according to quarterly production report released in September. That’s an increase of .78% over the first quarter production of 609 billion cubic feet.

Oil production was up to 5.8 million barrels of oil, an increase of 14.6% from first quarter production of 5.07 barrels.

The department’s quarterly report lists 2,365 horizontal shale wells, 2,315 of which reported production.

There were 2,277 wells listed in the first quarter of this year, with 2,228 producing.

All horizontal production reports can be accessed at oilandgas.ohiodnr.gov/production. Oil and gas reporting totals listed on the report include Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) and condensate.