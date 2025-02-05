Noble County couple receives Master Shepherd award

WOOSTER, Ohio — The 2024 Charles Boyles Master Shepherd Award was awarded to Shawn and Kim Ray, of of Cumberland, Ohio, in Noble County, during the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association/Ohio Sheep and Wool Program Industry Awards Program on Dec. 7.

This award is the highest award presented to the Ohio sheep industry. The Rays operate a commercial sheep flock with about 150-200 ewes. They are dedicated to mentorship, assistance and family, OSIA executive director Roger High said in a statement.

Shawn Ray was also recognized for serving in numerous leadership roles including OSIA president. He remained on the board after his term ended to continue mentoring new and young members, High said.

The OSIA/OSWP awards program was held during the 2024 Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium. Additionally, several individuals were recognized for industry leadership on the OSIA or OSWP boards, industry friends who made an impact on the sheep industry and involvement in youth programs.

Friend of the Industry

Daphne Hedgecock, of Madison County, received the Friend of the Ohio Sheep Industry award for her involvement with the Ohio Mark it With Wool Contest. Hedgecock has been the coordinator of the Ohio Make It with Wool Contest for several years.

Distinguished Service

Rod Stoltz, Perry County, received the Distinguished Service Award as he term-limited off the Ohio Sheep and Wool Program Board in 2024 after serving a full nine years on the board, including two years as OSWP chair.

Shawn Ray, Noble County, was recognized with the Distinguished Service Award as he has officially retired from the OSIA Board of Trustees after serving additional years on the board after serving as OSIA President. He served 15 years total on the OSIA Board of Trustees.

Doug McAllister, Darke County, was recognized as a Distinguished Service Award winner for his numerous years of serving as chair of the OSIA LEAD Council.

Youth Recognition

Avery Shoffner, Shelby County, was the Ohio Lamb and Wool Ambassador and 2024 Ohio FFA Sheep Proficiency Award winner. Clay Schoen, Ashland County, was the Dr. Jack Judy Memorial Scholarship winner. Clay Johnson, Wayne County, was the Ralph H. Grimshaw Memorial Scholarship winner. Emily Stevens, Huron County, received the High Family Memorial Scholarship. Madison Feehan, Wood County, was the OSIA LEAD Council Scholarship winner.